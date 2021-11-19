Mystery surrounds exit of popular morning anchor Lisa Budeau

She has been a staple in the Fargo-Moorhead area for many years.

Lisa Budeau during her final Nov. 15 morning show. Valley News Live, YouTube

A popular morning news anchor is out at a Fargo area news station, but with little explanation as to why.

Lisa Budeau has been a presence in the region for years, having worked at KVRR, KFGO and, most recently, as morning anchor on The Valley Today with KVLY-TV Valley News Live. She was even named "Best Anchor" in the 2019 "Best of the Red River Valley" awards.

As of Tuesday, however, she is gone, with co-anchor Jordan Schroeer taking on headline duties himself. Here's a clip from Monday's show:

The absence was first noticed by Mike McFeely with Forum News Service, who wrote about the lack of information surrounding her departure. (Bring Me The News reached out to Valley News Live and Budeau's attorney seeking comment, but has not heard back.)

The Valley News Live website no longer lists Budeau on its team page, though she was still there as recently as Nov. 5, according to archived pages. Budeau herself hasn't posted publicly on Instagram or Twitter in weeks.

A screengrab of Budeau's now-deleted Facebook post. Facebook

Some are speculating a recent, now-deleted Facebook post may have played a role. In the post, which users saved, Budeau admonishes a Texas Roadhouse for not providing her father, a veteran, a free meal on Veteran's Day as advertised.

But an alleged employee of the restaurant took to Facebook to call shenanigans, calling Budeau's post "not factual."

The employee claims the former anchor arrived past the time advertised and did not order off the free meal menu — but that Texas Roadhouse comped the meal for her father anyway. The worker also shared a photo of what she says is the receipt.

Whether that Facebook post played a role in Budeau's departure is unclear.

Bring Me The News will update this story once it receives a response from Valley News Live and Budeau's attorney.