Mystery surrounds exit of popular morning anchor Lisa Budeau

Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Mystery surrounds exit of popular Valley News Live morning anchor Lisa Budeau

She has been a staple in the Fargo-Moorhead area for many years.
Author:
Lisa Budeau during her final Nov. 15 morning show.

Lisa Budeau during her final Nov. 15 morning show.

A popular morning news anchor is out at a Fargo area news station, but with little explanation as to why.

Lisa Budeau has been a presence in the region for years, having worked at KVRR, KFGO and, most recently, as morning anchor on The Valley Today with KVLY-TV Valley News Live. She was even named "Best Anchor" in the 2019 "Best of the Red River Valley" awards.

As of Tuesday, however, she is gone, with co-anchor Jordan Schroeer taking on headline duties himself. Here's a clip from Monday's show:

The absence was first noticed by Mike McFeely with Forum News Service, who wrote about the lack of information surrounding her departure. (Bring Me The News reached out to Valley News Live and Budeau's attorney seeking comment, but has not heard back.)

Related [Oct. 2]: Fargo TV host leaves before station vaccine mandate goes into effect

The Valley News Live website no longer lists Budeau on its team page, though she was still there as recently as Nov. 5, according to archived pages. Budeau herself hasn't posted publicly on Instagram or Twitter in weeks.

A screengrab of Budeau's now-deleted Facebook post.

A screengrab of Budeau's now-deleted Facebook post.

Some are speculating a recent, now-deleted Facebook post may have played a role. In the post, which users saved, Budeau admonishes a Texas Roadhouse for not providing her father, a veteran, a free meal on Veteran's Day as advertised. 

But an alleged employee of the restaurant took to Facebook to call shenanigans, calling Budeau's post "not factual."

The employee claims the former anchor arrived past the time advertised and did not order off the free meal menu — but that Texas Roadhouse comped the meal for her father anyway. The worker also shared a photo of what she says is the receipt.

Whether that Facebook post played a role in Budeau's departure is unclear.

Bring Me The News will update this story once it receives a response from Valley News Live and Budeau's attorney.

Related: FOX 9's Courtney Godfrey taking a break to pursue competitive snowboarding career

Next Up

bentleyville lights duluth 2020 - Kristian's Photos Flickr
Minnesota Life

Welcome back, Bentleyville: Beloved Tour of Lights returns

The Duluth event is back to being a walkthrough show this year.

Lake COuntry Power linemen photo - 11.17.21
MN News

Woman rescued from icy water by men who spotted overturned car

Her car hit a slick spot, went off the road, and flipped — landing in 4 feet of water.

Randall Smith
MN News

Beloved civil rights activist, restaurant manager ID'd as fatal shooting victim

Smith was fatally shot in Minneapolis Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2020-08-01 at 9.18.10 AM
MN News

Felon gets 14.5 years in prison following road rage incident

Authorities found drugs and weapons in his truck following the crash.

765-Wild-Oak-Trail-Independence-MN-55359-6111931-image5
MN Property

Gallery: Independence estate features guest house, pool

It's on the market for $2.6 million.

kilen woods state park - flickr - tony webster
Minnesota Life

Take a hike! Free admission to MN State Parks on Black Friday

The annual promotion returns for the seventh year in a row.

boardwalk bar and grill - east grand forks
MN Coronavirus

AG settles lawsuits with 2 MN restaurants that violated COVID orders

They were ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars to the state.

Mike Curry
MN Coronavirus

Buffalo High School teacher, father-of-8 in ICU battling COVID-19

His family said he took a "turn for the worse" and was admitted to a critical care unit this week.

Lisa Budeau Valley News Live morning broadcast 11.15.21 screengrab
TV, Movies and The Arts

Mystery surrounds exit of popular morning anchor Lisa Budeau

Budeau has been a staple in the Fargo-Moorhead area for many years.

st. paul athletic club
MN Property

St. Paul Athletic Club in downtown St. Paul closes for good

The building is slated to become a wedding event center and hotel.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID crisis: Almost 60 MN hospitals don't have ICU beds available

Many Minnesota hospitals are completely full with ICU and non-ICU patients.

state patrol
MN News

Bemidji driver, 21, killed after leaving highway and hitting culvert

A passenger, also 21 years old, was injured in the one-vehicle wreck.

Related

TV, Movies and The Arts

WCCO anchor to make the jump to MPR

Angela Davis has been with WCCO-TV since 2006.

TV, Movies and The Arts

FOX 9 announces anchors for new weekday evening news program

Tim Blotz had been serving as a political reporter and Friday-Saturday anchor.

TV, Movies and The Arts

Oklahoma TV man moving to MN to anchor KSTP-TV news

Paul Folger is a native of North Carolina.

Screen Shot 2021-01-15 at 2.16.44 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Heather Brown named as new WCCO 'This Morning' anchor

She will be joining Jason DeRusha on the CBS affiliate's Morning Show.

moorhead police
MN News

Police searching for man charged with kidnapping woman at gunpoint

The man approached the victim's car and pointed a gun at her, the charges state.

TV, Movies and The Arts

WCCO introduces new TV meteorologist Lisa Meadows

Meadows comes to Minnesota from California.

Chris Hrapsky
TV, Movies and The Arts

KARE 11 reporter to make the step up to the anchor desk

The Wisconsin native will be part of the weekend anchor team.

Jeff Passolt
TV, Movies and The Arts

Jeff Passolt retiring after 23 years as Fox 9 news anchor

Passolt started at Fox 9 in 1996.