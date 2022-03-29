Nashville radio host moves to Minnesota for role at The Current

The newest on-air host at The Current has made her way from Music City to Minnesota.

Ayisha Jaffer on Monday was named 89.3 FM The Current's newest on-air personality, taking over as the evening host on April 18.

She's arriving in the Twin Cities after working as a midday host and assistant program director at WXP Nashville. Before her time in Nashville, Jaffer was the afternoon drive host at WYMS Radio Milwaukee.

Not only has she worked in radio, Jaffer has been involved with music management in the U.S. and New Zealand, working with numerous artists, including Lorde.

“As a true Midwesterner, joining the team at The Current feels like coming home,” Jaffer said in a release from the radio station. “I am looking forward to being a voice on the air and a friend in your community.”

“Music is boundary-less and I believe in using it to drive connections and amplify voices. I am excited to get to know The Current’s listeners by sharing experiences, hearing yours and highlighting artists, creators, and dreamers alike. In this role, I hope to add to an already strong platform and pay it forward. Like Mr. Rogers says: let's 'make goodness attractive.'”

And if knowing the music scene inside and out isn't enough, she'll fit in well in Minnesota because she enjoys the outdoors and working to conserve wildlife. She once worked as a park ranger in Alaska, according to The Current.

Jaffer grew up in Wisconsin, attending Muskego High School in the suburban Milwaukee area.

