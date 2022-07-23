Native-owned independent coffee shop opens in Roseville

A new Native-owned independent coffee shop has opened its doors in the Twin Cities.

Makwa Coffee in Roseville officially opens Tuesday, July 26, but the new coffeeshop began serving customers this week ahead of the grand opening.

Owner Jamie Becker-Finn, who also serves in the Minnesota Legislature, is highlighting both her Ojibwe culture and the local Roseville community through the new business.

Ziigwan, meaning spring in Ojibwe, is the most popular specialty drink on the menu so far — the cold brew concoction blends milk, caramel and maple syrup.

The 5051, a mixture of cold brew and a shot of espresso, is named after the local firefighters' union.

Makwa itself means "black bear" in Ojibwe and the shop also sells hand-harvested wild rice from the Leech Lake Reservation, where Becker-Finn grew up.

She said selling wild rice carries on her family's tradition in a modern way and shares authentic wild rice with more Minnesotans.

The space at 2805 Hamline Ave. N. offers plenty of outdoor seating and a "Hogwarts-common-room-style" fireplace corner, Becker-Finn said.

The tables and chairs might also look familiar to some St. Paul coffeeshop-goers as they've been repurposed from the beloved, and now closed, Black Dog Cafe.

The coffee is sourced from St. Paul-based True Stone Coffee Roasters and the tea is from TeaSource.

Makwa Coffee is open daily from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.