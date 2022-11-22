Skip to main content
Nephew to reopen beloved Rochester comic shop after owner's death

The treasured brick-and-mortar shop is staying in the family.

The Book Review at 1618 US-52 N in Rochester. Courtesy of the Book Review on Facebook.

A longtime comic and sports card shop in Rochester will reopen this month, nearly six months since the shop closed following the death of the store's beloved owner and operator, Craig Cotten. 

Jack Moore, Cotten's nephew, announced the Book Review will begin a new chapter and welcome back customers on Nov. 26 for Small Business Saturday. 

Following the early access sale event, the shop will officially reopen for business on Monday, Dec. 5. 

In a social media post, Moore said he's excited and honored to continue Cotten's legacy. 

"I grew up hanging out inside of the Book Review and many of my own personal hobbies developed as a result," Moore said, thanking friends, family and community members for the outpouring of support that followed Cotten's death. 

"On behalf of Craig's entire family, we are very much looking forward to this new chapter of the Book Review," he wrote . 

Cotten purchased the Book Review around 2006 after stints working at the shop and a now-closed record store, Face the Music, throughout the 1990s. 

Screen Shot 2022-07-06 at 12.50.06 PM

As a sports card enthusiast since he was a young child, Cotten later became known as a business owner with a particular knack for introducing the world of sports cards and comics to others. 

"He always described himself as kind of a lone wolf," Kelly Moore, his younger sister, said in an interview in July.  "I think he found his niche here and found something he was so passionate about and understood." 

Cotten became hospitalized in late June after cold-like symptoms progressed and revealed a mix of severe pneumonia, septic shock, and an aggressive form of acute leukemia. He died on July 4 at the age of 58. 

The Book Review's grand reopening sale on Saturday, Nov. 26 will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. 

