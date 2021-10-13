Jim Gaffigan, Jeff Foxworthy recording MN shows for Netflix

The footage will be used in upcoming specials from both comedians.

Promotional images

Jim Gaffigan and Jeff Foxworthy, two of the country's most successful stand-up comedians, will record their upcoming Minneapolis shows to be used in future Netflix specials.

Gaffigan is performing five times from Oct. 14-16 at the Historic State Theatre as part of his The Fun Tour. According to a news release Wednesday, the Oct. 15 and 16 shows will be recorded for a new Netflix comedy special from the Emmy-nominated comedian.

The streaming giant is requiring all attendees to show proof of COVID vaccination, or proof of a negative test if the person is unable to get a vaccine. Audience members also have to wear a face mask, the Hennepin Theatre Trust says.

The shows "will start promptly at the advertised time. Late arrival will potentially result in seat re-location due to taping," the theater adds.

There did appear to be a smattering of tickets left for the shows, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Foxworthy's two performances at the State Theatre on Oct. 30 are also being filmed for his own Netflix special. Like the Gaffigan gigs, proof of vaccination or negative test is required, and attendees must wear a face mask.

There are also some seats still available for Foxworthy's The Good Old Days Tour events.

Foxworthy on Wednesday also announced comedian Dusty Slay will open for him.