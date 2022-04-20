Skip to main content
Never-ending winter delays opening of some Superior National Forest campgrounds

It's still snowy, and it's still cold in northern Minnesota.

The U.S. Forest Service has warned that some of the developed campgrounds in Superior National Forest will be opening later than usual – because it's still winter up there.

While the southern half of Minnesota has been hit with a prolonged period of miserable wind and rain, it has remained cold enough in the north of the state for heavy snow.

While preparations are underway for the opening of fee campgrounds in Superior National Forest, the forest service says that some will open later than originally planned "due to snow and cold temperatures lingering in northern Minnesota this spring."

It's anticipated that fee campgrounds – both reservation and first come, first served – will open between May 6 and 12, which is later than the usual May 1 opening.

Opening dates will vary by campground, but the forest service notes that openings "may be further delayed if cold temperatures and snow persist."

What's more, water services may not be available on some opening dates, as water systems will only be turned on "when temperatures allow."

One campground that won't be opening anytime soon is the McDougal Campground in the Tofte Ranger District, which remains closed after last year's Greenwood Fire.

And a series of ATV trails in the forest, including the Stony Spur Trail, Jackpot Trail, Prospector Trail and Taconite State Trail, are currently closed until May 1, with the move taken to prevent damage being caused to the trails because conditions are too wet.

You can find more details about visiting Superior National Forest here.

