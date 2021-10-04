New app lets Twin Cities users order directly from local farms

The items get bundled together and delivered once a week, like an online farmers market.

A new app described as an "online farmers market" will let Twin Cities residents order products directly from local farms and food vendors.

The service, called Market Wagon, launched here Monday. Users can download the app or go to the website (here) to browse offerings from local food and drink producers. The service then lets people place items — even from multiple vendors — into a single order. They're delivered every Tuesday.

Market Wagon in a news releases said it currently delivers to every residence in the seven-county metro area (that's Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsay, Scott and Washington).

At launch, 165 products are available to order from 22 Minnesota vendors (plus two additional vendors in Wisconsin), according to the Market Wagon website:

3 Bear Oats

Andamilo LLC (ooyoo spreads)

Cannon Valley Ranch

Cylon Rolling Acres (Wisconsin)

Fiddlehead Farm

Hart Country Meats

Hidden Stream Farm

Infusion Gardens

Kinney Mini Farms

Lost Capital Foods

Mayamade

Met's Heartland Dairy, Creamery and Honey

Panache

Pejrina

Prairie Hollow Farm

Rotational Roots

Sassy Cow (Wisconsin)

Simply Bliss

The Better Berry Pie Company

Twin Cities Berry Company

Urban Greens

Well Rooted Teas

White Honey Bee Farm

Woven Meat Co

Amanda Yadav of Fiddlehead said in a news release she hopes Market Wagon can "help build a healthier local food community by facilitating access to the foods and products of our local farmers, growers and makers."

“When you come to know and love where your food comes from you don’t want to eat any other way," she said.

A quick look at products available in the Twin Cities includes milk, strawberries, pies, radishes, cherry tomatoes, eggs, sausages, jam, pork, onions, herbs, spreads and more.

Market Wagon started in 2016 and now operates in 35 markets. It is not a subscription service, and there are no contracts or order minimums, the website says.

Market Wagon co-founder and CEO Nick Carter, in Monday's news release, said the company wants to divert more spending dollars back to the farmers and ranchers who produce what we consume.

"This business is all about giving consumers more ways and easier access to buy local – and giving farmers and food producers more ways to reach them," he said. "By bringing the same products you'd expect at a local farmers market into an online shop, we are increasing the market for local farms and artisans, and ultimately it's those vendors that win."

Some reviews aren't as glowing.

On the Play and App stores, a decent number of users complain about the app not functioning. There are also a smattering of reports regarding food not arriving on the scheduled day, or not being properly chilled when it gets to the door.

One Illinois business, The Golden Egg, also chronicled its experience with Market Wagon. They allege started well, but fell apart due to concerns over how the food was being stored and shipped, as well as an email to customers that revealed a 25% service fee.