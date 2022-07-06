New 'Big Brother' season includes a Minnesota attorney

Michael Bruner, a 28-year-old attorney from Rochester, Minnesota, is set to compete in Big Brother's 24th season.

The show will kick off Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on CBS.

Bruner, who is originally from St. Michael, told Global TV in a pre-show interview that he doesn't mind if America hates him.

"Ultimately if America hates me, so be it, if the fans don't like me whatever. I'm there to win. Although it would be great if America liked me or appreciated me but ultimately the goal is to win," he said.

Some of the other contestants on the show include a bus operator, a hypnotherapist, a private chef, a personal stylist and a Las Vegas performer. They will be competing for a top prize of $750,000.

The Minnesotan told Global TV he is willing to do whatever it takes to win, but won't cross some lines.

"Anything within the context of the game — I'll lie, I'll backstab, I'll manipulate, that's fine," he said in the interview. "I wouldn't cross the line of some of that personal territory."

Bruner has a fiancé and three cats back home who will be cheering him on with the rest of Minnesota. His fiancé, Hayden, tweeted his support for him.