New ballpark and Lift Bridge brewery planned for Hudson, Wisconsin

There's a new destination for beer and baseball in the works.

A conceptual rendering of the Hudson Ballpark. Courtesy of Studio EA, LCC. / City of Hudson.

City planners in Hudson, Wisconsin are moving the ball on plans to develop a new brewery and baseball stadium at the long-vacant site of a former dog racetrack. 

Lift Bridge Brewing Company, the Minnesota-based brewer which operates breweries and taprooms in Stillwater and New Richmond, is set to anchor the new development 

According to a development agreement approved by the Hudson City Council on Monday, the two-story brewery will span roughly 34,000-square-feet and feature a taproom and dining room on the main floor, and a banquet hall on the upper level. 

An outdoor beer garden is designed to accommodate live entertainment and games. 

The 20,000-square-foot Hudson Ballpark will offer 1,400 seats. 

The amateur stadium will be home to the St. Croix River Hounds, which is a Northlands League team made up of top college players competing during the summer season, according to the Pioneer Press

The brewery and ballpark are both planned to be constructed within the St. Croix Meadows development, which is also expected to see additional housing, more mixed-use development, a city park and a hotel in the coming years. 

The redevelopments are part of a long-range effort to transform for site of the former St. Croix Meadows Greyhound Racing Park, which opened in 1991 and closed a decade later

Lift Bridge will still continue to operate its taprooms in Stillwater and New Richmond. 

It opened the New Richmond venue last year, a move it took so it could expand its business while also staying under Minnesota's Growler cap, which prevented breweries that sold more than 20,000 barrels a year from selling Growlers.

The cap was raised this past May, and now stands at 150,000 barrels.

