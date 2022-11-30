New coffee shop brings taste of the North Shore to Minnetonka

Skip to main content
New coffee shop from Unmapped Brewing Co. brings taste of the North Shore to Minnetonka

Base Camp Coffee & Provisions is now open.

Base Camp Coffee and Provisions at 14625 Excelsior Blvd. in Minnetonka, Minn. Mural by Kada Goalen / Kada Creative. Photo courtesy of Tuck Carruthers.

Unmapped Brewing Co. in Minnetonka began its newest adventure this month with the opening of an adjoining coffee shop and outdoors apparel retailer, Base Camp Coffee & Provisions

Tuck Carruthers, who has been with Unmapped since its founding in 2017, has traded brewing beer for brewing coffee and is leading the new venture as business manager and barista. 

With the opening of Base Camp, fans of Fika Coffee won't need to travel to the North Shore to enjoy coffee beans roasted at the beloved Lutsen shop. 

The Glen Lake neighborhood coffee shop now joins the ranks of Cascade Restaurant, Angry Trout, The Fisherman's Daughter, Lutsen Resort and others in brewing Fika Coffee beans. 

“The word Fika itself is a Swedish word that means to take a break and enjoy coffee with the people that are around you," Carruthers said, adding Fika Coffee and the North Shore mirror Unmapped's ideals for community and outdoor adventure. 

The outdoor enthusiasts behind Base Camp, including Unmapped owners Megan and JD Park, hope the new gathering spot will help gear up customers for their next adventure. 

The coffee shop features a retail collection of outdoor apparel, including pieces from Ozark Mountains-based Fayettechill and bicycle pack brand Cedaero. 

While Base Camp is a destination of its own, seating in the brewery's 3,500-square-foot taproom is open during coffee shop hours. 

"The brewery itself has been so fortunate to become a community gathering place," Carruthers said, adding Base Camp will build on that mission and draw new visitors who perhaps don't drink beer. 

"We're just super excited to offer this new adventure," he said. 

So far, the most popular drink on the menu is the maple latte, which is made with Lutsen-based Wild Country Maple Syrup, according to Carruthers. 

Base Camp is open from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday. 

