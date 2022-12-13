Skip to main content
New concession operator chosen to replace Sandcastle at Lake Nokomis

The Painted Turtle will open in late spring or early summer of 2023.

The Painted Turtle/Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board

A new concession operator has been selected to serve Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis in 2023.

The Painted Turtle will serve "scratch-made fare, locally sourced ice cream, local beers and picnic and beachside snacks," according to the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board.

It will take over the space once occupied by Sandcastle, which had been the concession stand for the past 10 years at the south Minneapolis lake.

According to the MPRB, the team behind The Painted Turtle are also behind Unleashed Hounds & Hops, the state's first indoor/outdoor dog park, bar and eatery. Other local companies providing food and drink for The Painted Turtle include La La Ice Cream, Kramarczuks Sausage Company, and local breweries.

Sandcastle owners Amy Greeley, Doug Flicker (formerly of Piccolo) and Chele Payer chose not renew their lease for 2023, paving the way for The Painted Turtle to take over.

A selection committee comprised of board members and neighborhood representatives looked through 11 proposals and interviewed a total of four applicant groups in person, according to a release.

The Painted Turtle was unanimously chosen in September, according to the MPRB, agreeing a five-year lease that begins on Jan. 1, 2023.

The concession stand is located next to the Lake Nokomis Main Beach. It was built in 1930, and was most recently remodeled when Sandcastle opened in 2013.

