New Dick's House of Sport concept store opening in Twin Cities

It's set to take over the former Sears spot at Ridgedale Center.

It's set to take over the former Sears spot at Ridgedale Center.

A new Dick's Sporting Goods concept store — featuring a climbing wall, outdoor turf field and golf hitting bays — will open in the Twin Cities later this spring.

The Dick's Sporting Goods House of Sport at Minnetonka's Ridgedale Center is set to open its doors in May of 2022, the company announced Wednesday. The store is taking over the site of the former Sears.

In the works since last fall, this Dick's location will feature:

  • A 35-foot rock climbing wall 
  • A batting cage for baseball and softball 
  • Golf hitting bays plus a putting green 
  • A hockey shop
  • A House of Cleats with seasonal offerings
  • A service area for things like skate sharpening or bike repair

Maybe the most eye-catching addition is the adjacent turf field and running track. At 20,000 square feet, the plan is to host fitness and sports clinics, open play and even practices there. In the winter it will be turned into a skating rink.

The field and running track won't be open immediately, with Dick's saying it will be ready sometime this year. 

In advance of the grand opening, Dick's Sporting Goods is looking to hire more than 200 employees. Full- and part-time associates will get starting pay of $15.50 an hour, according to job listings, with leads making $16.80 hourly to begin.

This will be only the third House of Sport location. The others are in Rochester, New York, and Knoxville, Tennessee. 

