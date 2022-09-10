Skip to main content
New downtown Minneapolis wedding venue to open in January

New downtown Minneapolis wedding venue to open in January

The venue will hold up to 450 guests.

Courtesy of Mosaic Event Venue.

The venue will hold up to 450 guests.

Owners of an upcoming venue in downtown Minneapolis say they're hoping to eliminate barriers for couples planning their wedding day. 

In a press release, the team behind Mosaic Event Venue said the operators of the 9,500-square-foot space won't place restrictions on vendors and will instead allow any licensed caterer to serve guests at events. 

“When my husband and I got married we found it very difficult to find a venue that would incorporate my Vietnamese culture, particularly the food," Phoung O’Neil, the venue's co-founder, stated in a press release. 

The venue, which will hold up to 450 guests, is slated to open in January at 817 5th Ave. S.

Next Up

image
Minnesota Life

New downtown Minneapolis wedding venue to open in January

The venue will hold up to 450 guests.

Stillwater Prison
MN News

Corrections officer pleads guilty to distributing meth inside Stillwater prison

The 24-year-old woman admitted to bringing packages of narcotics to an inmate.

Summit Brewery
MN News

Man wins $56M payout for burns sustained while working for Summit Brewing

The man suffered third-degree burns on over 40% of his body, according to the lawsuit.

Antonio Wright
MN News

Charges filed against Minneapolis man detail triple killing in St. Paul

The suspect was arrested Wednesday in Chicago.

Screen Shot 2022-09-09 at 2.37.49 PM
MN News

2 people arrested in St. Cloud mosque burglary

Police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Great Horned Owl.
Minnesota Life

Great horned owl's death marks the first from avian flu since July

Few cases have been detected in raptors in Minnesota since late May.

image
MN News

St. Paul business owners sue to block construction of new day shelter

The plaintiffs allege the shelter will attract "lawlessness."

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

Man shot during robbery, assault in St. Paul

The victim said he parked his car when multiple suspects approached him.

FireRescueDTMplsMFD
MN News

Crews rescue man stuck 85 feet down Minneapolis storm drain

No injuries were reported.

Screen Shot 2022-09-09 at 11.15.22 AM
MN News

Road rage charges: Man shot at car 'to scare' driver on I-94

The other driver said he flipped off the man, prompting him to fire a gun at him.

Pixabay - jet skis resting
MN News

Three people rescued after jet ski failure off Duluth shore

The Duluth Fire Department responded to the incident Wednesday afternoon.

Jerry Westrom
MN News

Isanti businessman sentenced to life in prison for 1993 cold case murder

Jerry Westrom was found guilty in late August.

Related

police tape, crime scene
MN News

One dead, one hospitalized after downtown Minneapolis shooting

The shooting took place in the Loring Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Wild Greg's Saloon
MN Food & Drink

Wild Greg's Saloon has closed in downtown Minneapolis

The owner of the chain says 'the road to a prosperous Minneapolis was longer than we had hoped.'

Screen Shot 2022-08-10 at 2.02.48 PM
MN Lifestyle

Drive Shack Inc. announces upcoming 'Puttery' venue in Minneapolis

The growing business backed by Rory McIlroy is coming to the Twin Cities.

image
MN Food & Drink

Afro Deli opens new location in Cedar-Riverside

The restaurant is known for its fresh, fusion dishes.

Screen Shot 2022-08-13 at 1.26.13 PM
MN Business

Workers at Minneapolis Trader Joe's become 2nd in nation to unionize

The vote was certified by the National Labor Relations Board Friday.

Soapy fountain in downtown Minneapolis
Minnesota Life

A soap-prise was left in a downtown Minneapolis fountain

Talk about some good, clean fun!

Aunties Logo
MN Consumer

Women artists of color launch fundraiser for new Minneapolis music venue

This would be the only Minneapolis venue owned by women of color.

Screen Shot 2021-11-18 at 8.20.41 AM
MN News

Man dies after shooting in downtown Minneapolis

The shooting was reported on the 1200 block of 7th Street South.