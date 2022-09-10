New downtown Minneapolis wedding venue to open in January

Owners of an upcoming venue in downtown Minneapolis say they're hoping to eliminate barriers for couples planning their wedding day.

In a press release, the team behind Mosaic Event Venue said the operators of the 9,500-square-foot space won't place restrictions on vendors and will instead allow any licensed caterer to serve guests at events.

“When my husband and I got married we found it very difficult to find a venue that would incorporate my Vietnamese culture, particularly the food," Phoung O’Neil, the venue's co-founder, stated in a press release.



The venue, which will hold up to 450 guests, is slated to open in January at 817 5th Ave. S.