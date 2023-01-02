Skip to main content
New Eat Street food hall adds Brazilian pizza joint to its lineup

The pizza concept is the brainchild of the couple behind Bebe Zito.

Eat Street Crossing at 2821 Nicollet Avenue South. Courtesy of Eat Street Crossing.

A new food hall planned for Minneapolis' Eat Street neighborhood has added a pizza joint to its lineup.

It was confirmed on New Year's Day that Ouro Pizzaria, a Brazilian pizza concept, will be found at Eat Street Crossing when it opens later in 2023.

It is the brainchild of Gabriella Grant-Spangler and Ben Spangler, who are the team behind Bebe Zito ice cream on Lyndale Avenue and Malcom Yards, and are also behind the opening of Eat Street Crossing along with John Ng and Lina Goh, of Zen Box Izakaya.

It was initially planned that Eat Street Crossing would open at 28th and Nicollet Avenue in summer 2022, but in the announcement for Ouro Pizzaria it states that the food hall is now slated to open in winter 2023.

The Bebe Zito team say their pizza venue will capture Brazil's "elaborate traditional and non-traditional toppings, ranging from savory items such as cheese + oregano to decadent dessert pizzas with chocolate, fresh fruit, and doce de leite."

Gabriella Grant-Spangler and Ben Spangler.

For Gabriella Grant-Spangler it is an ode to her ancestry, descending from Italian immigrants who moved to Brazil, with her parents both from the South American country.

"Ouro Pizzaria better articulates how Brazilians feel – what it means to be Brazilian. Being Brazilian is a different way of thinking and a unique and lively approach to life," she said.

"I am excited to represent that and give Twin Cities diners another option to experience that, as most Brazilian options in town are steakhouses. We’ll use fresh, healthy ingredients served with a lot of fun."

The couple's partners in the food hall, Ng and Goh, have announced they will be opening Ramen Shoten at the venue when it opens.

