New faces joining FOX 9, KSTP teams in Twin Cities

One outlet will be adding a meteorologist while the other adds a photographer.

KSTP and FOX 9 are adding a meteorologist and a photographer to their respective teams.

Chris Reece, a meteorologist from Texas and Kentucky, is joining KSTP and Willow Locke, a photographer from New Mexico, is heading to FOX 9. Both new employees made their announcements on Twitter.

Reece will join the ABC affiliate at the end of November and Locke will join FOX's team in January.

"From the Lone Star to the North Star. This Texas born spirit is headed to Minnesota!" Reece said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The meteorologist most recently worked in Madison, and also got engaged to his girlfriend on Oct. 14 while in Minnesota, calling it his "favorite state."

The Star Tribune reports the Western Kentucky graduate focused his research on winter-storm forecasting, something that's likely to be useful while working in Minnesota.

Locke recently worked at Hubbard Broadcasting's KOB 4 in Albuquerque, New Mexico for the past four years as a news and sports photographer. 

"Albuquerque means so much to me, leaving [New Mexico] is tough," she said in an announcement. "That said, I'm ready for a new adventure in Minnesota!"

Locke was awarded the New Mexico Broadcasters Association Photographer of the Year in 2022, according to the organization's website.

