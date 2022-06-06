Skip to main content
New food hall coming to Eat Street in south Minneapolis

New food hall coming to Eat Street in south Minneapolis

Eat Street Crossing will feature "six distinct" food concepts, a full bar, indoor and outdoor seating areas, an event space and a liquor store.

The building that will become Eat Street Crossing

Eat Street Crossing will feature "six distinct" food concepts, a full bar, indoor and outdoor seating areas, an event space and a liquor store.

A new food hall is coming to south Minneapolis later this summer.

Eat Street Crossing will make its debut at 2821 Nicollet Avenue South in the former Old Arizona Studios building.

John Ng and Lona Goh, co-owners of Zen Box Izakaya, first had the idea and worked with the co-owners of Bebe Zito, Ben Spangler and Gabriella Grant-Spangler, to further develop the plan.

“We started the process before the pandemic, which seems so long ago!” Goh said in a press release. “But having this much lead time meant that we could carefully choose who we wanted to work with, and also allowed us to be thoughtful about the look and feel we wanted to create. I am so proud that we have mostly women and new Americans in leadership roles. Our team is solid — there’s a true spirit of mutual respect, friendship, and collaboration."

The food hall is set to feature "six distinct" food concepts, all which have yet to be revealed as of Monday, but there will be a new concept from Bebe Zito's Spangler and Grant-Spangler.

Food from Bebe Zito, which slings burgers and handmade ice cream at Lyndale and 22nd and at another Minneapolis food hall: The Market at Malcolm Yards, will also be available.

The 15,000-square-foot space in the Whittier Neighborhood will also have indoor and outdoor seating areas, an event space, and a liquor store. 

Blue wall construction_ChristianDeanArchitecture

The space will also feature a full bar featuring a "wine wall," which will feature a rotating selection of "high quality" wines by the bottle, as well as offering non-alcoholic cocktails.

"We learned to embrace the spirit of the diverse brands of a food hall program when planning how they would coexist within the space," Harner said. "Each food concept has its own look and feel; however, we wove in subtle threads of similar but varied materials throughout the space."

"They live together under one roof like a family, yet each with its own distinct personality."

Food halls have been taking over the Twin Cities area in recent years. The aforementioned Market at Malcolm Yards opened just last year, while other new Minneapolis food halls include Graze Provisions + Libations in the North Loop, and the soon-to-open Dayton's Market in downtown.

Next Up

Eat Street Crossing
MN Food & Drink

New food hall coming to Eat Street in south Minneapolis

Eat Street Crossing will feature "six distinct" food concepts, a full bar, indoor and outdoor seating areas, an event space and a liquor store.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, June 6

BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron BA.2 are becoming dominant.

Basketball court
MN News

Gunfire near St. Cloud basketball court leaves 2 men injured

Two people arrived at the hospital to treat injuries in the incident.

boat, boating, lake
MN News

Father thrown from boat on Minnesota lake, son pulls him to safety

The man suffered a serious injury to his hand during the incident.

Tou Thao & J Alexander Kueng
MN News

George Floyd: State trial for Thao, Kueng delayed to next year

The trial for the ex-cops who are charged in connection to George Floyd's death will start in January 2023.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Boy, 3, in life-threatening but stable condition after Minneapolis shooting

Police are still investigating how the boy was shot.

Screen Shot 2022-06-05 at 9.14.06 AM
MN News

Woman arrested over man's killing in St. Paul

The 49-year-old was arrested in Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 7.02.21 AM
MN News

Appeal to find missing U of M student from Prior Lake

He hasn't been seen or heard from since June 1.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 6.27.51 AM
MN News

Fatal crash closes Hwy. 65 in Blaine

There's no estimate at this point as to when the highway will reopen.

Screen Shot 2022-06-05 at 11.08.47 AM
MN News

7-year-old skateboarder injured in St. Cloud hit-and-run

The incident happened Friday evening at the intersection of 7th Avenue South and 11th Street South.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man hospitalized after shooting in Becker County

The victim's condition is currently unknown.

Screen Shot 2022-06-05 at 9.14.06 AM
MN News

Three killed in separate shootings in Minneapolis, St. Paul

The shootings bring Minneapolis' homicide total so far this year to 38, while St. Paul's total is now 18.

Related

joey meatballs facebook
MN Food & Drink

2 new eateries open Thanksgiving week at Rosedale's food hall

It includes the launch of a brand new build-your-own salad concept.

J.W. Peck (left) and Eric Galler.
MN Food & Drink

2 Minnesotans inducted into White Castle's Hall of Fame

White Castle — it's what a man in Minneapolis and another in Woodbury, crave.

Rosedale Center
MN Food & Drink

New eatery moves into Rosedale's Potluck food hall

It'll be moving into the Smack Shack space, with Smack Shack moving to a new location.

joey meatballs
MN Food & Drink

4 new vendors coming to Rosedale's POTLUCK food hall

Three restaurants and a VR company are opening soon.

Graze
MN Food & Drink

Vendors revealed for new North Loop food hall

It's due to open to the public next month.

Screen Shot 2019-03-07 at 11.47.30 AM
MN Food & Drink

Four eateries announced for new North Loop food hall

The North Loop Galley opens on Dec. 16.

MN Food & Drink

Eat Street's Quang Restaurant is getting a facelift

The restaurant faced a choice of remodeling or opening another restaurant.

Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota
MN Lifestyle

Minnesota's biggest Thai festival to be hosted in front of State Capitol

The Thai New Year, or Songkran, is one of the most celebrated holidays in Thailand.