New food hall coming to Eat Street in south Minneapolis

A new food hall is coming to south Minneapolis later this summer.

Eat Street Crossing will make its debut at 2821 Nicollet Avenue South in the former Old Arizona Studios building.

John Ng and Lona Goh, co-owners of Zen Box Izakaya, first had the idea and worked with the co-owners of Bebe Zito, Ben Spangler and Gabriella Grant-Spangler, to further develop the plan.

“We started the process before the pandemic, which seems so long ago!” Goh said in a press release. “But having this much lead time meant that we could carefully choose who we wanted to work with, and also allowed us to be thoughtful about the look and feel we wanted to create. I am so proud that we have mostly women and new Americans in leadership roles. Our team is solid — there’s a true spirit of mutual respect, friendship, and collaboration."

The food hall is set to feature "six distinct" food concepts, all which have yet to be revealed as of Monday, but there will be a new concept from Bebe Zito's Spangler and Grant-Spangler.

Food from Bebe Zito, which slings burgers and handmade ice cream at Lyndale and 22nd and at another Minneapolis food hall: The Market at Malcolm Yards, will also be available.

The 15,000-square-foot space in the Whittier Neighborhood will also have indoor and outdoor seating areas, an event space, and a liquor store.

Eat Street Crossing

The space will also feature a full bar featuring a "wine wall," which will feature a rotating selection of "high quality" wines by the bottle, as well as offering non-alcoholic cocktails.

"We learned to embrace the spirit of the diverse brands of a food hall program when planning how they would coexist within the space," Harner said. "Each food concept has its own look and feel; however, we wove in subtle threads of similar but varied materials throughout the space."

"They live together under one roof like a family, yet each with its own distinct personality."

Food halls have been taking over the Twin Cities area in recent years. The aforementioned Market at Malcolm Yards opened just last year, while other new Minneapolis food halls include Graze Provisions + Libations in the North Loop, and the soon-to-open Dayton's Market in downtown.