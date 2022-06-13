Skip to main content
New fried chicken restaurant opens in south Minneapolis

New fried chicken restaurant opens in south Minneapolis

"We do fried chicken and fries. We don't mess around."

Official Fried Chicken

"We do fried chicken and fries. We don't mess around."

There's a new fried chicken restaurant located along Minnehaha Avenue in south Minneapolis. 

Official Fried Chicken opened its doors at 4010 East 46th Street on Thursday, adding to the growing competition of fried chicken specialists in Minneapolis' South Side, with award-winning Revival a few miles to the west.

Official Fried Chicken specializes in chicken and fries, and it's only available for delivery or to-go. 

Going by the acronym OFC, the restaurant offers three flavors of fried chicken, all of them marinated and pressure-fried until crispy. 

There's the "Original" flavor, which is described as boasting a savory blend of herbs. The "Mighty Buffalo" flavor is hot and spicy.And the "Master BBQ" is "sweet and salty with a touch of smoke."

Official Fried Chicken flavors

Master BBQ flavor

Master BBQ flavor

1 / 3

You can order 4, 8, 12 or 16-piece meals. A 4-piece costs $8.99, the 8-piece is $16.99 and the 12- and 16-piece meals are $24.99 and $29.99, respectively. Fries cost extra. 

After the first week open to the public, OFC is closed today (Monday, June 13). 

"One of our core values as a company is empowerment and empathy. We believe if we invest in the wellness and growth of our employees, good things will happen. So we’re giving our team a day of training, rest and recalibration [Monday]," the restaurant announced on social media. 

OFC is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-06-13 at 9.16.27 AM
MN Food & Drink

New fried chicken restaurant opens in south Minneapolis

"We do fried chicken and fries. We don't mess around."

Lake Nokomis
MN Food & Drink

New vendor sought to replace Sandcastle at Lake Nokomis

Sandcastle will close at the end of the summer season.

Screen Shot 2022-05-18 at 12.54.22 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Opening of new wrap-around movie theater at MOA delayed until July

B&B Theaters was originally set to open the new theater in mid-June.

ambulance
MN News

71-year-old motorcyclist killed in St. Louis County crash

The crash occurred in Cherry Township, east of Hibbing.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Minneapolis firefighters respond to alarm, find man dead, no fire

A 55-year-old man who was also at the scene was arrested and jailed.

storm
MN Weather

Line of severe storms could move through Monday morning

After the storms comes the intense heat.

Peter Moe.
Minnesota Life

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum director to retire after almost 50 years

Peter Moe is credited with expanding the arboretum to 1,200 acres and gaining growth in "membership, attendance, earned income and philanthropy."

Screen Shot 2022-06-12 at 5.58.46 AM
MN Food & Drink

Historic popcorn stand for sale again after Milkjam experiment ends

The owners of World Street Kitchen and Milkjam took over the stand in 2018.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

One dead, one hospitalized after downtown Minneapolis shooting

The shooting took place in the Loring Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

USATSI_18514774_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Hopkins native Joseph Fahnbulleh is the fastest man in college sports

Fahnbulleh defended his title with a spectacular performance in the 200m dash.

Screen Shot 2022-06-11 at 3.22.34 PM
MN Weather

Tracking the heat dome: Short and long-term impacts for MN

Tuesday will be a taste of what could be an extended period of hot and dry weather in Minnesota.

st. louis park carjacking
MN News

Minneapolis teen to stand trial as adult for string of violent carjackings

Chatman was allegedly involved in the violent carjackings at Lunds & Byerlys stores in St. Louis Park and Edina, among other carjackings.

Related

noa restaurant 3
MN Food & Drink

California-inspired restaurant opens this week in downtown Minneapolis

It's located on the ground floor of the IDS Center.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.08.37 AM
MN Food & Drink

Bonchon Korean fried chicken opens 5th Minnesota location

The restaurant opened in April but is now seeking a liquor license from the city of Eagan.

sidecar drink
MN Food & Drink

Sidecar — Town Hall's new cocktail lounge — is officially open in Minneapolis

It's the fifth Town Hall location, but the first to focus on cocktails.

el asador april 2022 boarded windows fire
MN Food & Drink

Fire strikes Minneapolis restaurant El Asador

Video posted online shows numerous firefighters on the smoky scene.

Screen Shot 2022-02-24 at 8.03.16 AM
MN Food & Drink

2 Northeast Minneapolis restaurants to close

Both restaurants' last day in business will be April 23.

new uptown cafe meal menu facebook
MN Food & Drink

New Uptown Cafe opens in former North Face space

It's open 6 a.m.-3 p.m. every day of the week.

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 8.01.30 AM
MN Food & Drink

Sandcastle restaurant on Lake Nokomis to open for final season

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will start the search to find a new establishment for the location.

Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.13 PM
MN Food & Drink

Award-winning MN fried chicken fueled Browns' beatdown of Vikings

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski got the acclaimed restaurant to cater dinner the night before.