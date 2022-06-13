New fried chicken restaurant opens in south Minneapolis

There's a new fried chicken restaurant located along Minnehaha Avenue in south Minneapolis.

Official Fried Chicken opened its doors at 4010 East 46th Street on Thursday, adding to the growing competition of fried chicken specialists in Minneapolis' South Side, with award-winning Revival a few miles to the west.

Official Fried Chicken specializes in chicken and fries, and it's only available for delivery or to-go.

Going by the acronym OFC, the restaurant offers three flavors of fried chicken, all of them marinated and pressure-fried until crispy.

There's the "Original" flavor, which is described as boasting a savory blend of herbs. The "Mighty Buffalo" flavor is hot and spicy.And the "Master BBQ" is "sweet and salty with a touch of smoke."

Official Fried Chicken flavors Master BBQ flavor 1 / 3

You can order 4, 8, 12 or 16-piece meals. A 4-piece costs $8.99, the 8-piece is $16.99 and the 12- and 16-piece meals are $24.99 and $29.99, respectively. Fries cost extra.

After the first week open to the public, OFC is closed today (Monday, June 13).

"One of our core values as a company is empowerment and empathy. We believe if we invest in the wellness and growth of our employees, good things will happen. So we’re giving our team a day of training, rest and recalibration [Monday]," the restaurant announced on social media.

OFC is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday.