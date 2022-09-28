New haunted house experience coming to Inver Grove Heights

A new indoor haunted house attraction is set to open in the south metro on Oct. 1.

Called the "Nowhere Haunted House," in Inver Grove Heights, the event is the work of Haunt Armada, led by St. Paul husband and wife due Galen McKay and Nicole Ross, who are known in the city for their spectacular Halloween displays.

Their company, co-owned by Jaci Ott, Adam Peck, Mike Reimer, and Ian Knutson, is responsible for multiple similar events held in the past, such as the Haunting Experience on Highway 61 and Terror on Southview.

The haunted house, which is opens on Saturday, Oct. 1 and is located at 5300 S. Robert Tr., will consist of two parts: a "derailed circus train and a demented funeral home." It features live actors, animatronics and realistic sets, according to a release.

Nowhere Haunted House features shows for family-friendly viewing and an 18+ event that brings more horror entertainment. Kid-friendly events are also being held on select days.

"[There are] Low-Scare Saturdays for family-friendly viewing, No-Scare Sundays for a behind-the-scenes look, and 'Insomnia' an 18+ event with uniquely frightening actor encounters in an unorthodox setting for the intense fear seekers," event organizers said

Early admission tickets start at $24 with prime night admission starting at $28. Insomnia — the 18+ event — has tickets for sale at $50. Tickets are available online.

“The making of Nowhere was born out of a passion to bring people a highly entertaining scare experience steeped in theater, art, technology, and love of the genre. We can’t wait to share the dream with our customers this season,” said McKay, the CEO.

In addition to the new Halloween event, organizers will also offer "Holiday Haunt" shows on Christmas, Valentine's, St. Patrick's and May Day. Nowhere Miniature Golf and Arcade will also be debuted in spring 2023, according to Haunt Armada.