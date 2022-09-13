New Italian restaurant keeps with the cozy, theatrical spirit of Anoka

Skip to main content
New Italian restaurant keeps with the cozy, theatrical spirit of downtown Anoka

Barzini's Italiano holds a 4.9-star rating on Google.

Barzini's Italiano is now open at 222 E Main St. in Anoka, Minn. Photo courtesy of Logan Thompson.

A player piano taps out jazzy tunes while "The Godfather" plays on the television at Barzini's Italiano in downtown Anoka. 

The restaurant recently opened on the historic Main Street in the space formerly occupied by G's Cafe. 

Chandeliers and strings of twinkle lights cast a warm glow over the seating and "Johnny the mannequin" is perched at the player piano.

"This is a little theatrical of a set up for dining, but it plays well in Anoka," said owner Dan Sweeney. After all, something a little campy can blend right in on a Main Street anchored by a live theater in a town known as the "Halloween Capitol of the World"

Sweeney has spent more than two decades himself in the restaurant business in Anoka, where he also owns Danno's Ibiza West

The opening of Barzini's Italiano marks a relocation of the restaurant to downtown Anoka from Coon Rapids, where it originally opened to rave reviews in 2020. Unlike the former location in Coon Rapids, the Anoka restaurant will serve beer and wine. 

Dishes include an Alfredo with chicken or steak, a tortellini with meatballs, steak bites with soup and salad, breadsticks with sauce and a meatloaf with mashed potatoes and gravy. 

The house soup, spaghetti and a chicken caesar salad round out the menu, which Sweeney described as "limited but inclusive." 

And, with Sweeney in the process of franchising the business, there's a chance Barzini's Italiano could begin popping up elsewhere in the Twin Cities and beyond. 

Restaurant hours:

  • Monday: Closed
  • Tuesday - Thursday: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Friday: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Saturday: 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. 
  • Sunday: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. 

