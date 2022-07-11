New Kenyan restaurant opens at former site of Viking Bar in Cedar-Riverside

Google Street View

A new Kenyan restaurant has opened at the former site of Viking Bar in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis.

TAMU Grill and Catering celebrated its grand opening Saturday at 1829 Riverside Avenue. The restaurant is owned by Chef George “Jojo” Ndege.

Ndege, who grew up in Kenya, says dishes will draw inspiration from his native country as well as cuisines from India, the Middle East, West Africa and Southeast Asia.

“I believe food is a great way of sharing cultures, elevating positive human interaction, and cultivating new friendships,” Ndege said in a statement.

“The cozy restaurant nestled in the West Bank neighborhood near the University of Minnesota and Augsburg University campuses offers an enjoyable dining experience for locals and traveling foodies alike.”

The restaurant sits at the former site of Viking Bar, which first closed in 2006 after more than 50 years in business, according to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal. It reopened in 2014 under new ownership, but closed four years later.

TAMU’s menu will include mild curries, seasoned fries, greens and samosas, according to an announcement from Ndege. The restaurant will also feature vegan options.

Dine-in service will be available at TAMU, as well as delivery, takeout and catering for businesses and events.