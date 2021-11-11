New 'line service' Famous Dave's opens in Twin Cities

Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
New 'line service' Famous Dave's Quick Que opens in Coon Rapids
Publish date:

New 'line service' Famous Dave's Quick Que opens in Coon Rapids

The company says it'll make things faster and more efficient.
Author:

Famous Dave's, Facebook

The company says it'll make things faster and more efficient.

A brand new Famous Dave's concept featuring a "quick and easy line-service model" is now open in the Twin Cities.

Famous Dave’s Quick Que in Coon Rapids held a grand opening in late October, with Famous Dave's founder Dave Anderson even showing up for the festivities. This is the second Quick Que location from the company (the first having opened in Las Vegas in August). 

How is it different from a regular Famous Dave's?

The Quick Que model works, essentially, like a cafeteria, using line service to make things fast and more efficient, the company has said. The idea came after the owner of Famous Dave's, BBQ Holdings, purchased Real Urban BBQ, a cafeteria-style concept.

Customers can dine in or get takeout, with the two-page menu offering boxes, platters and bowls, plus some sandwiches, salads and sides.

It's located at 3221 Northdale Blvd. NW, just off Main Street and across from Costco.

BBQ Holdings CEO Jeff Crivello hinted more Quick Ques are on the horizon, saying in a financial results statement: "We are excited to continue to rollout this quick service format, providing a new, efficient way for our guests to experience Famous Dave’s."

The company has been growing quickly via acquisitions. It has recently purchased Granite City, Village Inn, Baker's Square, Tahoe Joe's, and the intellectual property to beloved, defunct buffet chain Old Country Buffet — though don't expect OCB to be exhumed anytime soon.

