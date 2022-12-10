New Minneapolis art gallery seeking submissions for first online-only exhibition

A new Minneapolis art gallery is seeking submissions for its first online-only exhibition.

According to a Friday announcement, the ​​119 North Weatherly Art Gallery is seeking submissions for its inaugural “Wide Open!” exhibition. Two-dimensional artists for any medium are encouraged to apply by the end of the year to have their work featured.

Accepted art forms include painting, drawing, photography, digital art, printmaking and mixed media. The gallery will be able to be viewed using virtual reality starting Jan. 9.

The new gallery, named after the fictional address featured in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” is based out of the Northside Artspace Lofts in Minneapolis. The curator, owner, and founder of the gallery is local artist and musician Amanda Wirig.

“I’m incredibly excited to use my twenty years of experience as a professional artist, as well as my background as an arts nonprofit administrator and exhibition curator, to create opportunities for artists in my new hometown of Minneapolis,” said Wirig, who recently located to the city from Mankato.

By charging $10 for submissions and giving all proceeds from sales back to the artists, the gallery aims to "level the playing field for visual artists."

And by making the art available to view and buy online, the gallery hopes to "give artists access to quality, affordable exhibition opportunities and reach art collectors anywhere in the world, not just in the Twin Cities," Wirig said.

Details on how to submit artwork can be found here.