Skip to main content
New Minneapolis art gallery seeking submissions for first online-only exhibition

New Minneapolis art gallery seeking submissions for first online-only exhibition

By making the art available to view and buy online, 119 North Weatherly Art Gallery hopes to create new opportunities for local artists.

Pixabay

By making the art available to view and buy online, 119 North Weatherly Art Gallery hopes to create new opportunities for local artists.

A new Minneapolis art gallery is seeking submissions for its first online-only exhibition.

According to a Friday announcement, the ​​119 North Weatherly Art Gallery is seeking submissions for its inaugural “Wide Open!” exhibition. Two-dimensional artists for any medium are encouraged to apply by the end of the year to have their work featured.

Accepted art forms include painting, drawing, photography, digital art, printmaking and mixed media. The gallery will be able to be viewed using virtual reality starting Jan. 9.

The new gallery, named after the fictional address featured in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” is based out of the Northside Artspace Lofts in Minneapolis. The curator, owner, and founder of the gallery is local artist and musician Amanda Wirig.

“I’m incredibly excited to use my twenty years of experience as a professional artist, as well as my background as an arts nonprofit administrator and exhibition curator, to create opportunities for artists in my new hometown of Minneapolis,” said Wirig, who recently located to the city from Mankato.

By charging $10 for submissions and giving all proceeds from sales back to the artists, the gallery aims to "level the playing field for visual artists."

And by making the art available to view and buy online, the gallery hopes to "give artists access to quality, affordable exhibition opportunities and reach art collectors anywhere in the world, not just in the Twin Cities," Wirig said.

Details on how to submit artwork can be found here.

Next Up

painting-gc5151213d_1280
TV, Movies and The Arts

New Minneapolis art gallery seeking submissions for first online-only exhibition

By making the art available to view and buy online, 119 North Weatherly Art Gallery hopes to create new opportunities for local artists.

Screen Shot 2022-12-10 at 9.08.00 AM
MN Food & Drink

Spyhouse Coffee Roasters to open first location outside Twin Cities

The company's seventh location will be in Rochester.

Snow covering cars in Twin Cities
MN Weather

Winter storm with 'impressive' snow potential still on track for MN

The question remains if the Twin Cities gets hard.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall highway driving traffic - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 2
MN Weather

Twin Cities under winter weather advisory Saturday morning

Intermittent snow and ice accumulations will make road conditions difficult.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Minneapolis teen charged in carjacking, chase that left 2 dead

Two 16-year-olds died when the SUV they crashed in was split in half.

BasswoodMug
MN News

Minnesota woman who pointed gun at officer sentenced to 10 years in prison

The sheriff's deputy shot the woman multiple times in the incident.

TiresRoadForestLake
MN News

Who left tires all over the road in Forest Lake?

Authorities said they would "love to chat" with the people responsible.

AlexanderKueng
MN News

Ex-cop Kueng sentenced to 3½ years in prison in killing of George Floyd

Kueng pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in October.

MinneapolisChildGoFundMe
MN News

Effort to support flu-stricken boy who spent his birthday on ventilator

The 10-year-old has been on a ventilator after complications followed.

nbm-conus-ncentus-total_snow_10to1-1170400
MN Weather

What's the latest on next week's major snowstorm system?

The storm is coming. It's just a matter of where the biggest snow totals occur.

unsplash school bus
MN News

School bus carrying 11 students in collision with pickup truck

No students were injured in the collision.

Screen Shot 2022-12-09 at 12.01.44 PM
MN Music and Radio

Twin Cities radio host Matt McNeil seriously injured in crash

A post on his social media account says he'll recover.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 9.38.36 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Minneapolis Institute of Art will feature 5 Van Gogh paintings this summer

The exhibit will feature five paintings on loan from Amsterdam and Dallas.

MN Lifestyle

St. Paul celebrates Minnesota immigrants with the city's first skyway art exhibit

The first public art exhibit in the skyway's 50 years is now open.

Okciyapi (Help Each Other) 2
TV, Movies and The Arts

Walker reveals first sneak peek at new Sculpture Garden addition

Okciyapi (Help Each Other) comes from local artist Angela Two Stars.

Minneapolis Institute of Arts.
TV, Movies and The Arts

Refugee life vests create dramatic scene at Minneapolis Institute of Art

The museum's front pillars have been transformed.

"Love" mural seen in St. Paul.
TV, Movies and The Arts

Summer mural events to bring together community, shine light on MN artists

The 2022 Chroma Zone Mural & Art Festival will take place this weekend in St. Paul's Creative Enterprise Zone, with ensuing events happening this summer.

Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 12.01.01 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Renaissance exhibition at Mia is one of the rarest Botticelli shows in nation’s history

The 15th century works have arrived in Minneapolis.

MN News

A massive Cuban art exhibit is coming to the Walker Art Center

It'll be the first time in more than 70 years that the U.S. has had a Cuban art exhibit this large and significant.

Pamela Espeland (1)
TV, Movies and The Arts

Beloved MinnPost writer who amplified MN arts scene dies suddenly

The arts community is remembering her impact and mourning her death.