New musical comedy headed to Broadway stars Minnesota-raised actress

Minnesota theater star Caroline Innerbichler is set to make her Broadway debut this spring in a new musical comedy, Schucked.

The “farm-to-fable” musical, which recently finished its world premiere run at the Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC) in Salt Lake City, Utah, is set to begin previews at the Nederlander Theatre on March 8, 2023.

The production is directed by three-time Tony Award-winner Jack O’Brien and features a book by Tony Award-winner Robert Horn and music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning songwriting duo Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally.

Innerbichler, a graduate of Eagan High School and the University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theater BFA Actor Training Program, plays Maizy.

Helping to lead a cast dotted with Broadway veterans, Innerbichler's "abundant spunk and well-placed twang" earned praise from the Utah Arts Review and others.

From left to right: John Behlmann, Alex Newell, Caroline Innerbichler and Andrew Durand in "Schucked." Courtesy of Pioneer Theatre Company.

Also leading the cast are John Behlmann (Tootsie, Significant Other) as Gordy, Kevin Cahoon (GLOW on Netflix, currently in Monarch on Fox) as Peanut, Andrew Durand (Head Over Heels, War Horse) as Beau, Ashley D. Kelley (Marvel’s Luke Cage and Insatiable—both on Netflix) as Storyteller 1, Alex Newell (Glee on Fox, Once on This Island) as Lulu, and Taylor Trensch (Dear Evan Hansen, Hello, Dolly!) as Storyteller 2.

While "Schucked" will mark Innerbichler's Broadway debut, she performed for thousands of audience members across the country last year as Anna in the First National Tour of "Frozen".

Her numerous Twin Cities theater credits include Little House on the Prairie and Guys and Dolls at the Guthrie Theater and The Little Mermaid at Chanhassen Dinner Theaters.

Schucked is set to open on Broadway on Tuesday, April 4.