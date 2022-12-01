Skip to main content
New owners to take over long-running Ely radio station

New owners to take over long-running Ely radio station

WELY will go off the air temporarily starting Thursday, pending the sale.

Google Maps

WELY will go off the air temporarily starting Thursday, pending the sale.

A radio station in Ely, Minnesota is set to continue running after it was bought by a Wisconsin media company.

The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, which has owned WELY radio since 2005, has sold the rights to northwestern Wisconsin-based Zoe Communications, Inc. The company will officially take over in early 2023, according to a release.

The current owners initially announced in May that the radio station would shut down, citing financial losses of nearly $2 million in 17 years owning the signals.

It was kept running in the hope a new buyer would come forward, and it now appears to have been saved from closure.

The station will go silent on Thursday, pending the FCC's approval of the sale. Zoe Communications General Manager Mike Oberg said the FCC transfer typically "takes about 90 days."

A press release states that the Shell Lake, Wis. communications company purchased the radio station for $130,000. It includes all of WELY's equipment, the tower and licensing. Zoe Communications also owns 11 other FM and AM radio stations in northwestern Wisconsin.

The station will move out of its current location at 133 E. Chapman St., with the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa keeping the building, according to a release. The new location has not yet been determined as of Thursday.

“Although Bois Forte regrets not being able to continue ownership, we are grateful a buyer emerged to keep WELY—End of the Road radio on the air for years to come,” said business development CEO Mayan Beltran.

Oberg noted that WELY has a lot of history he is wanting to preserve.

"We believe radio is still very important to a local community, and we hope to continue the tradition of keeping the local feel of Ely radio alive,” said Oberg.

WELY-AM debuted in 1954, followed by WELY-FM in 1992.

Next Up

WELYRadio
MN Music and Radio

New owners to take over long-running Ely radio station

WELY will go off the air temporarily starting Thursday, pending the sale.

Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 12.35.25 PM
MN News

Minneapolis man gets 10 years for death threats against Hennepin Co. employees

Peter Robert Berry, 60, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

PrinsburgGoogle
MN News

Rural MN town to consider ordinance allowing lawsuits against abortion providers

Attorney General Keith Ellison said the ordinance would violate the state constitution.

unnamed
MN Food & Drink

Hope Breakfast Bar owners plan new location in Eagan

The Eagan restaurant plans feature an outdoor patio.

Screen Shot 2020-05-31 at 5.48.13 PM
MN News

Court approves $600K payment to protesters, restrictions on Minneapolis police

Each of the 12 protesters will receive $50,000 as a result.

PicketSignsNurseStrike
MN News

15,000 Minnesota nurses vote in favor of second strike

The vote on Wednesday needed at least two-thirds of members' support to pass.

Jason Hackett
TV, Movies and The Arts

New face joining KARE 11's 'Sunrise' morning show

Jason Hackett will be joining Alicia Lewis and Guy Brown on KARE 11's morning show.

Screen Shot 2022-11-30 at 4.04.09 PM
MN News

Armed robbery suspect sought in two south metro investigations

The incidents took place at credit unions in Savage and Apple Valley.

image
MN News

Former Twin Cities plastic surgeon charged with sex crimes

Christopher Kovanda is accused of inappropriately touching woman under the guise of providing medical care.

Screen Shot 2022-11-15 at 4.23.26 PM
MN News

Minnesota man accused of murder in Chicago is arrested in Alabama

A 26-year-old man from a small town on the Iowa border is accused of murdering a Greyhound bus employee.

DougKeddieShakopeeSchools
MN News

Support for Shakopee Public Schools employee diagnosed with cancer

The media specialist has been transitioned to hospice care recently.

snow
MN Weather

Big November snowstorms uncommon in MN, but snowfall is increasing

This week's 8.4 inches at MSP Airport was one of the biggest November storms in the Twin Cities since 1991.

Related

133 E Chapman St, Ely, MN 55731, USA - October 2018
MN Music and Radio

Long-running Ely radio station reaches the end of the road

WELY will stop broadcasts as of June 1.

MN Music and Radio

Twin Cities radio station BUZ'N is now 102.9 'The Wolf'

The station also announced its new morning show team.

96.3, Air1
MN Music and Radio

Former Pohlad-owned radio stations officially flip formats

Educational Media Foundation operates the K-Love brand, which has a presence already in the Twin Cities.

Go Radio
MN Music and Radio

Radio stations 96.3, 95.3 expected to switch to Christian formats in April

The stations were sold to the Christian music broadcaster late last year.

radio
MN Music and Radio

New sports talk radio show to debut in Twin Cities Jan. 4

The show will air during the afternoon drive Monday-Friday, and at noon Saturdays.

Go Radio
MN Music and Radio

Pohlad-owned Twin Cities radio stations sold, format changes coming

Both stations will be changing formats in early 2021.

radio station, microphone
MN Music and Radio

iHeartRadio launches Black news station in the Twin Cities

BIN launched in 21 markets nationwide, and will air on 93.3 FM in the Twin Cities.

radio
MN Music and Radio

What were the best performing Twin Cities radio stations in Sept.-Oct. 2022?

KFAN topped KOOL 108 for the top spot in the latest ratings.