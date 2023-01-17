New reporters join KSTP, FOX 9 teams

Two Twin Cities television stations have recently welcomed new reporters.

Renée Cooper joined the team at KSTP this week.

Cooper previously worked for CBS stations in North Dakota and Illinois and will cover the Twin Cities area.

Corin Hoggard has joined the team at FOX 9, where he'll also report on the Twin Cities metro area.

"Hit me up with story ideas, restaurant recommendations, and your favorite breweries," Hoggard wrote on Twitter.

Hoggard was previously a longtime reporter for ACB30 in Fresno, California.