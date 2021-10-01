New restaurant Slice Inc. brings New York-style pizza to Minneapolis

A new restaurant that promises New York-style pizza — whole or by the slice — opens in Minneapolis this weekend.

Slice Inc. will hold a grand opening celebration at 1 p.m. Saturday, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and giveaways. It's located at 519 E Hennepin Ave. — so a few blocks north of St. Anthony Main.

"We can’t wait to serve the NE community and Minneapolis area. We are really working hard and can’t wait to see y’all on opening day," the restaurant wrote on Instagram.

Slice Inc. comes from business partners Adam Kado and Hosie Thurmond. Kado told the Mill City Times about the excitement he feels being able to own and operate his own business, just like his father — an immigrant from Kenya — had done.

The menu (seen on a preview build of the Slice Inc. website) includes pizza by the slice, build-your-own whole pies and some specialty options. Hours of operation are planned for 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday, and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

"As a black owned pizzeria we are so excited to bring this to the Minneapolis area," wrote Slice Inc. on Instagram, adding: "See you guys Saturday we appreciate all the support as we’ve worked to get this open and can’t wait to serve you all!"