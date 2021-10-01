October 1, 2021
Updated:
Original:

New restaurant Slice Inc. brings New York-style pizza to Minneapolis

A grand opening is planned for Saturday afternoon.
Author:
slice inc pizza facebook

A new restaurant that promises New York-style pizza — whole or by the slice — opens in Minneapolis this weekend.

Slice Inc. will hold a grand opening celebration at 1 p.m. Saturday, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and giveaways. It's located at 519 E Hennepin Ave. — so a few blocks north of St. Anthony Main.

"We can’t wait to serve the NE community and Minneapolis area. We are really working hard and can’t wait to see y’all on opening day," the restaurant wrote on Instagram.

Slice Inc. comes from business partners Adam Kado and Hosie Thurmond. Kado told the Mill City Times about the excitement he feels being able to own and operate his own business, just like his father — an immigrant from Kenya — had done.

The menu (seen on a preview build of the Slice Inc. website) includes pizza by the slice, build-your-own whole pies and some specialty options. Hours of operation are planned for 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday, and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

"As a black owned pizzeria we are so excited to bring this to the Minneapolis area," wrote Slice Inc. on Instagram, adding: "See you guys Saturday we appreciate all the support as we’ve worked to get this open and can’t wait to serve you all!"

Next Up

slice inc pizza facebook
MN Food & Drink

New restaurant Slice Inc. brings New York-style pizza to Minneapolis

A grand opening is planned for Saturday afternoon.

duluth police department
MN News

Duluth PD in standoff with 'armed and dangerous' suspect following citywide alarm

Police say the person is suspected in an attempted bank robbery, car theft and police pursuit.

MedCityMover1 - CROP
Minnesota Life

Meet the dinky, driverless shuttles now shuffling people around Rochester

Rides on the Med City Mover are free.

electric vehicle charging station
MN News

Walz, Midwest governors to create electric vehicle charging network

The plan aims to improve the economy in the Midwest while also reducing harmful emissions.

Flickr - Ruby throated hummingbird common mlikweed - USFWS Midwest Region
Minnesota Life

'Unexpected joys': Why you should replace lawn with MN native plants

Even converting a small portion can have practical and emotional benefits.

Pixabay trowel lawn grass
Minnesota Life

Lawn to MN native prairie, part 1: Site prep and defining your space

What to get done before you even think about picking plants.

Blanketflower - Gaillardia aristata - skm
Minnesota Life

From lawn to MN native prairie, part 2: Sun, shade and soil

There are a couple of important yard attributes you'll want to measure beforehand.

flickr - prairie coneflower - USFWS MIdwest
Minnesota Life

From lawn to MN native prairie, part 3: Picking your plants

Plant suggestions and general tips from two experts in the field.

rabbits
MN News

MN authorizes vaccine for highly contagious, deadly rabbit disease

The disease was recently confirmed for the first time in Minnesota.

Susan B A Davis - Ramsey Co booking photo
MN News

Charges: Suspect stabbed stranger hours after murdering woman with same knife

DNA tests on the blade helped authorities connect the cases, the complaint says.

Bloomington FD - diesel spill 494 - Oct 1 no. 2 - CROP
MN News

Large diesel spill on I-494 in south metro causing significant delays

The incident appears to involve an Amazon Prime truck.

Bob Motzko, Gophers hockey
MN Gophers

Gophers season opener postponed due to COVID protocols

Minnesota has to wait another week to open the season.

Related

Uptown Pizza
MN Food & Drink

It looks like Uptown Pizza in Minneapolis has suddenly closed

The original spot opened nearly four decades ago in 1980.

Screen Shot 2021-09-11 at 9.00.49 AM
MN Food & Drink

New restaurant Cardamom opens at Walker Art Center

The restaurant, owned by two Twin Cities chefs, features a menu inspired by the Aegean and Mediterranean seas.

Screen Shot 2019-04-12 at 1.05.13 PM
MN Food & Drink

New restaurant from team behind Cafe Ena opens in Minneapolis

Don Raul opens in the Fulton neighborhood.

surly
MN Food & Drink

After 10 months, Surly's pizza restaurant will reopen next week

The upstairs pizza joint closed last November ahead of the winter lockdown.

Pizza hut
MN Food & Drink

Pizza Hut set to close 500 dine-in locations nationwide

The restaurant chain wants to focus on its delivery and carryout outlets.

northern fires pizza
MN Food & Drink

Farmers market pizza stand will open Minneapolis eatery

Northern Fires Pizza shared the news on Facebook.

Facebook - Red Cow - burger
MN Food & Drink

Red Cow plots its first restaurant outside the Twin Cities

It will open a new location in Rochester early next year.

MN Food & Drink

Reservations for Gavin Kaysen's new restaurant are snapped up quickly

The Spoon & Stable supremo is opening a new dining experience.