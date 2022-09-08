New sports reporter joins FOX 9 team from St. Louis

A new face is joining the FOX 9 sports team

The Twin Cities' FOX affiliate announced Wednesday that Ahmad Hicks is joining the station, which follows the departure of anchor Hobie Artigue in June.

He'll be joining a team that includes Jim Rich, Dawn Mitchell and Pierre Noujaim.

"I’m excited to join the FOX 9 team and cover everything the Twin Cities has to offer," Hicks said on FOX 9. "I’ve heard nothing but great things about the Cities and their passionate fans, and I can’t wait to get to work!"

He's moving to the Twin Cities from St. Louis, where he spent the last four years as a sports reporter/anchor as KSDK, during which time the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup and the Cardinals made a postseason run.

He'll now be reporting on Minnesota sports teams that don't win championships (with the Lynx a notable exception) and rarely make genuinely exciting postseason runs – at least until the Timberwolves win it all this year.

In a post on Twitter, Hicks notes that he's spent the majority of his life in St. Louis.

"It’ll be bittersweet leaving all my friends and family behind, but I’ll take so many memories with me. A Stanley cup, a Cardinals postseason run and countless stories we shared, are ones I’ll never forget. It’s been real, STL. I hope you guys join me on this new journey in the Twin Cities!"