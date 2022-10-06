New T.J. Maxx to open in the Twin Cities this month

A new T.J. Maxx is set to open this month in the Twin Cities.

The retailer announced the new store at Tamarack Village in Woodbury will open Thursday, Oct. 20.

The roughly 26,000-square-foot store marks the relocation from the former T.J. Maxx store at nearby 2089 Old Hudson Road in St. Paul.

“Our newest store in Woodbury will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices T.J.Maxx is known for," stated President Tim Miner in a press release.

The company is the nation's leading off-price retailer, with more than 1,200 stores.

In a press release, the company is $10,000 will be donated to Open Cupboard to give back to the local community in celebration of the opening.

Regular store hours will be from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Extended hours on opening day will be from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.