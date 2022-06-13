Skip to main content
New vendor sought to replace Sandcastle at Lake Nokomis

Sandcastle will close at the end of the summer season.

Minneapolis parks officials have launched the search to find a new food vendor to set up shop at Lake Nokomis.

The current tenant, Sandcastle, is closing at the end of the summer after nine years at the south Minneapolis lake. 

Last week, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced it was now accepting proposals from applicants to become the new operator at Nokomis, with the view to opening in spring 2023.

"The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is seeking a highly qualified operator for the Lake Nokomis concession facility," the board announced, with the deadline for proposals set as July 8.

According to the board's Request for Proposals (RFP), it is looking for an operator who can "maximize income to the MPRB," provide reliable service to the public with "extensive hours and minimal closings," have an "environmentally friendly business approach," and be able to meet the needs of large crowds.

The concession stand is located next to the Lake Nokomis Main Beach. It was built in 1930, and was most recently remodeled when Sandcastle opened in 2013.

