Newest 'Dirty Jobs' ep. has Mike Rowe scraping shmutz in MN

Mike Rowe returns to Minnesota to get dirty for the latest episode of Dirty Jobs.

He stopped by the University of Minnesota last year to film the episode (airing Sunday night), in which he "crams into a hockey arena's escalator where he scrapes and cleans a special kind of shmutz from the bottom," according to Discovery.

Rowe, who is now 59, joined workers with Eagan-based Schindler Elevator as they did yearly maintenance on an escalator at the U of M, a Discovery spokesperson told Bring Me The News.

Rowe told the Pioneer Press taking apart an elevator is "crazy dangerous" but "it was really fun."

Here's a preview of Sunday night's episode, video courtesy of Discovery:

The episode will also feature him going out with a zookeeper in the Arizona desert to round up neurotoxic stinging scorpions.

The hit Discovery Channel series originally aired from 2005-2013, with a limited series Dirty Jobs: Row'd Trip in 2020. The show was revived for its ninth season, which began airing this month.

"I’ve been flattered over the last year by hundreds of letters from loyal fans, urging me to reboot the series, and I’m excited and honored to introduce the country to a new batch of hardworking Americans who aren’t afraid to get dirty," Rowe said in a statement.

This season, Rowe is working jobs he didn't work on previous seasons. So far he's worked on superstructures, as a jellyballer, an epoxy installer, a tugboat fitter, a water tower cleaner, a rock sucker and a mountain carver.

"Each episode showcases the unsung heroes and the communities that rely on these essential jobs," the release states.

During the show's original run, Rowe did a few dirty jobs in Minnesota. Among them:

In an episode that aired in May 2008, Rowe went to the Detroit Lakes area where he helped pull a car that had fallen through the ice out of Pickerel Lake

In an episode that aired in October 2008, Rowe teamed up with Bartos Wholesale Bait and Fish out of Becker County to catch leeches that'll be sold for bait

In an episode that aired in January 2012, Rowe went to Moorhead to work as a water softener technician

You can watch Dirty Jobs on Discovery at 7 p.m. on Sundays, as well as streaming on discovery+.