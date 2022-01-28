Newest 'Dirty Jobs' ep. has Mike Rowe scraping shmutz in MN

Skip to main content
Newest episode of 'Dirty Jobs' has Mike Rowe scraping shmutz in Minnesota

Newest episode of 'Dirty Jobs' has Mike Rowe scraping shmutz in Minnesota

He'll scrape and clean a "special kind of shmutz" from the bottom of an escalator at a local hockey arena.

Discovery

He'll scrape and clean a "special kind of shmutz" from the bottom of an escalator at a local hockey arena.

Mike Rowe returns to Minnesota to get dirty for the latest episode of Dirty Jobs.

He stopped by the University of Minnesota last year to film the episode (airing Sunday night), in which he "crams into a hockey arena's escalator where he scrapes and cleans a special kind of shmutz from the bottom," according to Discovery

Rowe, who is now 59, joined workers with Eagan-based Schindler Elevator as they did yearly maintenance on an escalator at the U of M, a Discovery spokesperson told Bring Me The News

Rowe told the Pioneer Press taking apart an elevator is "crazy dangerous" but "it was really fun."

Here's a preview of Sunday night's episode, video courtesy of Discovery: 

The episode will also feature him going out with a zookeeper in the Arizona desert to round up neurotoxic stinging scorpions. 

The hit Discovery Channel series originally aired from 2005-2013, with a limited series Dirty Jobs: Row'd Trip in 2020. The show was revived for its ninth season, which began airing this month.

"I’ve been flattered over the last year by hundreds of letters from loyal fans, urging me to reboot the series, and I’m excited and honored to introduce the country to a new batch of hardworking Americans who aren’t afraid to get dirty," Rowe said in a statement.

This season, Rowe is working jobs he didn't work on previous seasons. So far he's worked on superstructures, as a jellyballer, an epoxy installer, a tugboat fitter, a water tower cleaner, a rock sucker and a mountain carver. 

"Each episode showcases the unsung heroes and the communities that rely on these essential jobs," the release states.

During the show's original run, Rowe did a few dirty jobs in Minnesota. Among them: 

  • In an episode that aired in May 2008, Rowe went to the Detroit Lakes area where he helped pull a car that had fallen through the ice out of Pickerel Lake
  • In an episode that aired in October 2008, Rowe teamed up with Bartos Wholesale Bait and Fish out of Becker County to catch leeches that'll be sold for bait
  • In an episode that aired in January 2012, Rowe went to Moorhead to work as a water softener technician

You can watch Dirty Jobs on Discovery at 7 p.m. on Sundays, as well as streaming on discovery+.

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, January 28

The state is still in the process of catching up with 10,000 yet-to-be processed tests.

Bryan Acuna
MN Twins

Twins sign 16-year-old brother of Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr.

Bryan Acuna is one of the top international prospects, according to MLB.com.

airplane seats
MN News

Man gets 15 months in prison for sexually abusing boy on MSP-bound flight

A federal jury convicted the man last summer.

Christopher Endicott
MN News

Authorities: Former principal who died in MN jail took his own life

He was found unresponsive in the jail last November.

jodi Huisentruit 1
TV, Movies and The Arts

'20/20' investigates Jodi Huisentruit's 1995 disappearance

The news anchor disappeared on her way to work.

ambulance
MN News

Sheriff: 2 injured, drunk driver arrested after head-on crash

The allegedly drunk driver wasn't injured in the crash.

dirty_jobs
TV, Movies and The Arts

Newest 'Dirty Jobs' ep. has Mike Rowe scraping shmutz in MN

He'll scrape and clean a "special kind of shmutz" from the bottom of an escalator at a local hockey arena.

Hennepin County Government Center
MN News

Unions reach tentative deal with Hennepin Co., averting possible strike

Union members will vote on the deal Wednesday.

school, classroom
Minnesota Life

Here are the 77 nominees for the MN Teacher of the Year award

The nominees will be trimmed to a group of semifinalists and then a group of finalists.

thermostat
MN News

City of Duluth asks some to turn down thermostats immediately

This comes after a contractor hit a gas main.

crystal police department
MN News

2 women found dead in Crystal home, police investigating

Authorities investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

Screen Shot 2022-01-27 at 9.15.45 PM
MN Gophers

Buckeyes crash the glass, fend off Gophers

E.J. Liddell dominated in the paint to help No. 16 Ohio State.

Related

jodi Huisentruit 1
TV, Movies and The Arts

'20/20' investigates Jodi Huisentruit's 1995 disappearance

The news anchor disappeared on her way to work.

megan baker
TV, Movies and The Arts

Twin Cities bakery is in final of Food Network's 'Halloween Baking Championship'

The final airs on Monday.

Josh Duhamel
TV, Movies and The Arts

Duhamel replaces Estevez on 'Mighty Ducks' show on Disney+

The reboot premiered in March 2021.

movie theater
TV, Movies and The Arts

MN movie theater to require vaccines for some showings

Moviegoers will have to show proof they've been vaccinated.

Jan and Chris Kruse
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Dateline' episode will explore Minnesota woman's unsolved murder

Jan Pigman-Kruse was fatally shot in her bed in 2015. Her husband was acquitted in the case.

brave new workshop
TV, Movies and The Arts

Brave New Workshop gets new owners in Hennepin Theatre Trust

It is the longest-running satirical comedy theater in the nation.

TV, Movies and The Arts

Jimmy Kimmel has his say on Garrison Keillor

Jimmys Kimmel and Fallon made reference to the fired "Prairie Home" host.

art shanty projects
TV, Movies and The Arts

Art Shanty Projects to return to Lake Harriet this winter

The festival has made some creative changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.