What was Peyton Manning doing in Minnesota?

When a guest comes up to visit Minnesota in the winter, you do two things: Go ice fishing then hit up Mall of America. That applies to everyone — including Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

Manning was spotted filming something at Mall of America Monday, with Twitter users @MinnesotaMatt23 and FOX 9's Kelly O'Connell both snapping some stealthy photos.

In the shots, Manning is wearing a Tommy Kramer Vikings jersey.

It wasn't quite clear what, exactly, the 45-year-old was doing.

But Vikings legend John Randle helped shed some light on it Tuesday morning. The Hall of Fame defensive tackle tweeted a photo of himself and Manning on a frozen lake together, saying the quarterback was visiting as part of his ESPN+ series Peyton's Place.

Randle and Manning filmed a bit at Spring Park Bay, according to posts in the Lake Minnetonka Fan Club Facebook group. One commenter said Manning was also seen at a Culver's.

In Peyton's Place, Manning travels "across the country on an adventure through NFL lore with the greatest players — and storytellers," according to the ESPN+ website. The show aired its second season in the spring of last year.