What was Peyton Manning doing in Minnesota?

NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning spotted filming at Mall of America, Lake Minnetonka

It's apparently for an upcoming episode of his TV show, "Peyton's Place."

John Randle, Twitter

When a guest comes up to visit Minnesota in the winter, you do two things: Go ice fishing then hit up Mall of America. That applies to everyone — including Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

Manning was spotted filming something at Mall of America Monday, with Twitter users @MinnesotaMatt23 and FOX 9's Kelly O'Connell both snapping some stealthy photos.

In the shots, Manning is wearing a Tommy Kramer Vikings jersey. 

It wasn't quite clear what, exactly, the 45-year-old was doing.

But Vikings legend John Randle helped shed some light on it Tuesday morning. The Hall of Fame defensive tackle tweeted a photo of himself and Manning on a frozen lake together, saying the quarterback was visiting as part of his ESPN+ series Peyton's Place.

Randle and Manning filmed a bit at Spring Park Bay, according to posts in the Lake Minnetonka Fan Club Facebook group. One commenter said Manning was also seen at a Culver's.

In Peyton's Place, Manning travels "across the country on an adventure through NFL lore with the greatest players — and storytellers," according to the ESPN+ website. The show aired its second season in the spring of last year.

