Nicollet Diner to launch new, expanded home with a drag show

The new location will still feature the diner's classic offerings, as well as a new cabaret venue and cocktail lounge.

Nicollet Diner will hold the official launch of its new location Saturday, featuring its classic diner fare as well as a new cabaret venue, cocktail lounge, and sky bar.

The 24-hour diner has moved into the former home of Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar at 1333 Nicollet Avenue, a few blocks from its original location, where it had been for eight years.

A grand opening for the new location is set for Saturday. Celebrations will begin with a 5:30 p.m. cocktail reception, followed by a drag performance.

The diner will still be open 24 hours and serve all-day breakfast. But the new location, which spans 14,000 square feet, will also be home to Roxy's Cabaret, a drag and live entertainment venue.

The new diner will also feature a cocktail lounge with second and third floor patio views, according to an announcement. 

