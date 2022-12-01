Nicollet Mall's new Ties Lounge & Rooftop closes 'indefinitely'

Ties Lounge & Rooftop on downtown Minneapolis' Nicollet Mall is closed indefinitely due to "unforeseen circumstances", according to an announcement from the venue Thursday.

The restaurant, bar and night club at 921 Nicollet Mall opened in February in the prominent, four-story space formerly occupied by Randle's and Rojo Mexican Grill.

"Bringing Minneapolis together is what we are all about," a statement on the establishment's Facebook page reads. "We feel as though that resonates with a lot of you after years of struggle to bring people back to safe, lively Minneapolis."

"We needed it," the statement continues. "We needed to show that it could be done."

While no reason is given for the closure, the announcement indicated further information will be shared in the near future.

"We would like to thank all of the guests that have walked through our doors," the statement says. "It was a dream come true for us to see Ties Lounge & Rooftop bring many of you joy. All we ever wanted was to be the spark to push downtown back in the right direction."