Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Nine famous pro-wrestling locations to visit in the Twin Cities
Publish date:

Nine famous pro-wrestling locations to visit in the Twin Cities

Making a wrestling pilgrimage to the Twin Cities? Look no further.
Author:

Google Streetview

Making a wrestling pilgrimage to the Twin Cities? Look no further.

This weekend, downtown Minneapolis will be at the epicenter of the pro-wrestling world as it hosts not one, not two, but three major events.

All Elite Wrestling, the upstart promotion that has enjoyed huge success since launching in 2019, will make its Minnesota debut at the Target Center with its TNT show Rampage on Friday night, followed by its hotly anticipated Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday, which will feature bouts including Hangman Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega, CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston, and Miro vs. Bryan Danielson.

As the perfect chaser, Sunday night at First Avenue, Minnesota’s own top promotion F1rst Wrestling is holding its inaugural Unleashed event, featuring returning hometown legend Ariya Davari taking one independent wrestling icon Christopher Daniels in their first ever meeting.

Such an unprecedented weekend is likely to see a spike in wrestling fans arriving from all over the world to witness the culmination of years-long storylines, first-time-ever dream matches and all the excitement that the squared circle can offer.

But for those visiting who want even more wrestling-related activities, or those here locally looking to do a rasslin’ pilgrimage, we’ve put together a selection of locations that have seen iconic Minnesota wrestling moments!

Mall of America

The location most out-of-towners were already probably planning to visit, the Mall of America played host to one of the most significant nights in wrestling history.

In 1995, Ted Turner’s WCW (World Championship Wrestling) promotion held its very first Monday Nitro telecast here in the shadow of Camp Snoopy, the first shot fired in what would become the most lucrative and inescapable era in wrestling history as WCW went toe-to-toe with Vince McMahon's WWF.

Mayslack’s (1428 4th Street NE)

Founded by mid-century wrestler Stan Myslajek at the end of his in-ring career, beloved Nordeast staple Mayslack’s also has a connection to more modern wrestling that’s thankfully been captured on film.

The iconic fight scene from Verne Gagne’s 1974 film The Wrestler (the one with Ed Asner, no relation to Mickey Rourke) was shot here and now visiting fans can have a drink and conduct business there today just like “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes and “Captain Redneck” Dick Murdoch did almost 50 years ago!

Xcel Energy Water Power Park (206 SE Main Street)

Minneapolis is home to another instantly-recognizable wrestler’s big screen debut. Before he was AEW’s Paul Wight, and even before he was WWE’s The Big Show, he was 'The Giant' and made his feature film bow in 1996’s Jingle All the Way.

A featured cameo as a larger-than-life Santa in a scene that also featured Arnold Schwarzenegger, Verne Troyer and James “Jim” Belushi kickstarted the 7-foot-tall Wight’s cinematic endeavors and was shot across from the St. Anthony Main Theaters at what’s now the Xcel Energy Water Power Park.

Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge (1900 Marshall St NE)

Before it was a Tiki Bar, and Gabby's before it, it was the real rough and rugged Gramma B’s that several of the top wrestlers of the '80s served as bouncers at on their way to wrestling stardom.

Gabby's in 2009.

Gabby's in 2009.

Revisited by Road Warrior Animal in WWE’s 2005 Legion of Doom DVD (in lieu of an available clip, please enjoy the above promo where Road Warrior Animal wears a shirt promoting other Minneapolis favorite Runyon’s) the hallowed halls of Psycho Suzi’s were at one time hollowed-out by bodies tossed by the Road Warriors, Nord the Barbarian/The Berzerker, Demolition Smash/Barry Darsow, and Scott “Flash” Norton. 

The bar was tended by Ed Sharkey, a notable wrestler in his own right who has gone on to train several of the sport’s biggest stars.

Walgreen’s (6525 University Ave, Fridley) 

Speaking of Sharkey, he had a hand in training both Sean “X-Pac” Waltman (aka the 1-2-3 Kid) and “Dynamic” Jerry (“The New F’n Show”) Lynn, and the location that kicked off their decades-long feud can still be visited today.

Yes, the same spot that saw “Gentleman” Jerry Lynn face “The Lightning Kid” still reverberates action, even though it’s now a Walgreen’s. While you’re more likely to get a COVID vaccination here than a cradle piledriver these days, it’s very cool that a series of matches that went around the world started just up the road.

Roy Wilkins Auditorium (175 W Kellogg Blvd, St Paul)

The one and only time beloved renegade wrestling promotion ECW came to Minnesota, it delivered perhaps the last great feel-good moment in the company’s history as returning local hero Jerry Lynn captured the World Championship in front of family and friends at the 2000 Anarchy Rulz pay-per-view.

This venue is still standing, so for ECW diehards, a visit is a must.

US Bank Stadium

Wrestling fans visiting Minneapolis for the first time who are unfamiliar with the city’s layout may wonder where the Metrodome (RIP) has gone.

Well, despite being demolished in 2014 to make room for US Bank Stadium, fans can still visit the ground where it once stood to party like it’s 1986 and do the Wrestlerock Rumble.

The Seville (15 Glenwood Ave)

Fans attending the events at the Target Center this weekend may be trying to find where exactly 1999’s hottest literal street fight went down when The Big Boss Man fought in a WWF SummerSlam hardcore match against Al Snow.

That location, once known at Blue’s Alley, is now The Seville Gentleman's Club. While the outside does retain structural similarities and is easy to find, we don’t recommend on-site brawling regardless how coveted your belt might be.

Chicago Lake Liquors (825 E Lake St)

A mainstay of “wrestlers in commercial” compilations from the tape-trading days and an unforgettable local ad for those outside the wrestling bubble, as former Governor Jesse “The Body” Ventura starred in a commercial for Chicago Lake Liquors.

While it’s most recently been a favorite of rapper/mogul 50 Cent, we’ll always first think of Chicago Lake Liquors at where The Body gets his beer. You turkeys can still drink like the Governor does and take his own light rail on the way there!

Next Up

Wrestling spots
TV, Movies and The Arts

Nine famous pro-wrestling locations to visit in the Twin Cities

Making a wrestling pilgrimage to the Twin Cities? Look no further.

covid
MN Coronavirus

MN COVID hospitalizations break 2021 record for 2nd day in a row

The state has reached levels not seen since mid-December, right when the first vaccines were administered.

perkins edina
MN Food & Drink

Twin Cities Perkins to close, apartment building will take its place

A developer plans to tear down the Perkins to make way for the new construction.

blizzard
Weather MN

NWS: Can't rule out blizzard conditions in parts of Minnesota

Blizzard conditions would be most likely in west-central Minnesota.

red lobster Duluth
MN News

Carbon dioxide leak briefly closes Red Lobster in Duluth

One worker went to the doctor but no one else was hurt.

Leandro Bolmaro
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves recall top prospect Leandro Bolmaro

The 2020 first-round pick was impressive during his stint in the G League.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Dalvin Cook sued by ex-girlfriend over alleged assault

Cook's agent says that no criminal complaints have been filed.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Aaron Rodgers, Packers fined for violating NFL COVID protocols

The organization could face an increased fine and loss of draft picks for future violations.

Screen Shot 2021-11-09 at 12.13.30 PM
MN News

Innocent man killed in crash caused by fleeing suspect dragging fence from truck

The deadly incident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Cardigan Donuts Facebook
MN Food & Drink

Cardigan Donuts continues its rise, will expand to a second location

The business managed to stay open throughout the COVID pandemic.

flickr - mall of america child vaccines 5-11 - Gov. Tim Walz office
MN Coronavirus

How many MN kids age 5-11 have received a COVID vaccination?

The CDC approved use of the Pfizer vaccine in younger children last week.

sherri ann jarvis
MN News

After 41 years, Texas authorities ID murdered Jane Doe as Stillwater girl

The State of Minnesota removed her from her home when she was 13 due to "habitual truancy" and she never returned.

Related

TV, Movies and The Arts

Coming to First Avenue: David Arquette in a wrestling ring

F1rst Wrestling has announced the special guest for its January show.

Screen Shot 2020-01-20 at 4.10.51 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

F1RST Wrestling's first all-female show in Minneapolis is a sellout

The wrestling promotion is known for its WrestlePalooza events at First Avenue.

John Cena
TV, Movies and The Arts

John Cena surprises fans at Twin Cities screening of 'The Suicide Squad'

The entertainment superstar was in the Twin Cities for two purposes Friday night.

TV, Movies and The Arts

The Rock, Goldberg lead the tributes to Minnesota's Larry Hennig

The wrestling legend has died at the age of 82.

Animal_-_Raw_1000
TV, Movies and The Arts

Wrestling legend Joseph Laurinaitis, aka Road Warrior Animal, dies at 60

He was half of the famous tag teams known as the Road Warriors and the Legion of Doom.

TV, Movies and The Arts

Report: Minnesota pro wrestling legend Larry 'The Axe' Hennig dies

He was the father of the late "Mr Perfect" Curt Hennig.

Barry ZeVan
MN News

Famous Twin Cities weatherman Barry ZeVan dies

ZeVan worked at KSTP and Channel 11 in the 1970s and '80s.

AJ-Styles-Will-Defend-the-WWE-Championship-Against-Dean-Ambrose-at-WWE-TLC
TV, Movies and The Arts

Twin Cities gets its first WWE pay-per-view in 2 years this December

Target Center will once again play host.