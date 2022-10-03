No Jingle Ball this year? Twin Cities left off iHeartRadio holiday tour

iHeartMedia announced on Friday the dates for its annual Jingle Ball Tour, and there was a noticeable absence on the schedule.

The radio and music giant revealed 11 stops for this year's holiday tour, but the Twin Cities isn't one of them.

The 101.3 KDWB Jingle Ball has been held in the Twin Cities every year since the holiday show went nationwide in 2000, with the exception of 2020 when it was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Xcel Energy Center has hosted Jingle Ball each year from 2012 to 2019 and again in 2021. Prior to 2012 the concert was mostly held at Target Center, with some shows at the Xcel, as well as one at Myth Live and another at the now-closed Quest Club.

Last year's show was headlined by Lil Nas X and also featured performances from Saweetie, The Kid LAROI, and the Black Eyed Peas.

There's no mention on the iHeartMedia announcement why Minneapolis-St. Paul has been left off this year's schedule.

KDWB shared a link to the nationwide tour on its social media pages on Friday, but didn't acknowledge the absence of a Twin Cities tour stop, despite commenters bringing it up.

Bring Me The News has also reached out to KDWB and iHeartMedia for comment.

It's been a bad past week or so for live music in the Twin Cities, with recent announcement confirming that Rock The Garden in Minneapolis and Twin Cities Summer Jam in Shakopee will not be returning.