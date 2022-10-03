Skip to main content
No Jingle Ball this year? Twin Cities left off iHeartRadio holiday tour

No Jingle Ball this year? Twin Cities left off iHeartRadio holiday tour

The annual touring event usually visits the Xcel Energy Center.

Pixabay

The annual touring event usually visits the Xcel Energy Center.

iHeartMedia announced on Friday the dates for its annual Jingle Ball Tour, and there was a noticeable absence on the schedule.

The radio and music giant revealed 11 stops for this year's holiday tour, but the Twin Cities isn't one of them.

The 101.3 KDWB Jingle Ball has been held in the Twin Cities every year since the holiday show went nationwide in 2000, with the exception of 2020 when it was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Xcel Energy Center has hosted Jingle Ball each year from 2012 to 2019 and again in 2021. Prior to 2012 the concert was mostly held at Target Center, with some shows at the Xcel, as well as one at Myth Live and another at the now-closed Quest Club.

Last year's show was headlined by Lil Nas X and also featured performances from Saweetie, The Kid LAROI, and the Black Eyed Peas.

There's no mention on the iHeartMedia announcement why Minneapolis-St. Paul has been left off this year's schedule.

KDWB shared a link to the nationwide tour on its social media pages on Friday, but didn't acknowledge the absence of a Twin Cities tour stop, despite commenters bringing it up.

Bring Me The News has also reached out to KDWB and iHeartMedia for comment.

It's been a bad past week or so for live music in the Twin Cities, with recent announcement confirming that Rock The Garden in Minneapolis and Twin Cities Summer Jam in Shakopee will not be returning.

Next Up

Concert
MN Music and Radio

No Jingle Ball this year? Twin Cities left off iHeartRadio holiday tour

The annual touring event usually visits the Xcel Energy Center.

Target store
MN Shopping

Target gives first look at some of its Deal Days discounts

The Minneapolis retailer is holding its Deal Days event earlier than ever, in an attempt to drive sales after a turbulent year.

Screen Shot 2022-10-03 at 11.03.12 AM
WI News

Man dies after crashing truck into western Wisconsin lake

The victim was unable to make it to shore despite being able to get out of his truck.

ATV, all-terrain vehicle
MN News

Sheriff: Man who didn't return to campsite died in ATV crash

It happened at the Foothills State Forest and Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area

Richard Liu, aka Liu Qiangdong
MN News

Chinese billionaire settles lawsuit over alleged rape in Minneapolis

The tech billionaire was accused of sexually assaulting a University of Minnesota student in 2018.

US Navy Flickr - COVID hospital PPE nurse
MN News

Frontline worker payments: Over a million Minnesotans to get $487.45

Gov. Tim Walz says the payments will start going out on Wednesday.

19050650853_a4a6377429_k
MN Music and Radio

Ed Sheeran to bring North America stadium tour to Minneapolis

It's the second show announced for the Vikings stadium in 2023.

Kim Crockett
MN News

GOP candidate Kim Crockett won't commit to accepting election result

Crockett has been a proponent of conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 presidential election.

Screen Shot 2022-10-01 at 9.41.39 AM
MN News

Charges: Man carjacked father, daughter as they loaded groceries outside Cub

The father grappled with the suspect after he had pointed a gun at his daughter.

Screen Shot 2022-10-02 at 8.25.27 PM
MN News

Pilot, brother and sister killed when plane crashed into house are ID'd

The plane crashed into a house in Hermantown, Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-10-02 at 7.18.52 PM
MN News

Rolled semi, livestock on freeway interchange in Woodbury

Traffic cameras showed what appeared to be hogs on the side of the road.

Eric Reinbold
MN News

Reinbold guilty of murdering wife with 'particular cruelty'

Eric Reinbold, 46, was convicted of two counts of murder in the second degree in Pennington County Friday.

Related

Katy perry
MN Music and Radio

Katy Perry to headline KDWB's 'Jingle Ball' at the X

The 'Firework' singer will be in town this December.

radio
MN Music and Radio

2 Twin Cities morning show radio personalities laid off

Steve-O had been by Dave Ryan's side at KDWB for well over a decade.

1024px-Wikimcrnotts
MN Music and Radio

My Chemical Romance's 2020 reunion tour to stop in Twin Cities

The New Jersey band will play the Xcel Energy Center.

Halsey
MN Music and Radio

Halsey announces world tour, with a stop in St. Paul

The singer-songwriter will play the Xcel Energy Center in June.

MN Music and Radio

Fleetwood Mac announces return to Twin Cities

They'll play the Xcel Energy Center in October.

Cities 97
MN News

iHeartMedia job cuts: Will Minnesota stations be affected?

The radio giant said job cuts are inevitable because of an organizational restructure.

MN Music and Radio

Cities 97.1, KDWB hosts among those cut by iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia has slashed jobs at stations nationwide.

2048px-The_Weeknd_with_hand_in_the_air_performing_live_in_Hong_Kong_in_November_2018
MN Music and Radio

Ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd has canceled his St. Paul show

He's made changes to his 2022 tour that involves scrapping his Xcel Energy Center gig.