No one got this final 'Jeopardy!' question about Minnesota correct

In Monday's final Jeopardy! round, none of the contestants got the question correct. It was about Minnesota.

Clearly, none of them are from the Midwest.

The question was: "At about 90,000 it's the most populous U.S. city on North America's biggest lake?"

The answer (even though you already know it): "What is Duluth."

However, none of the contestants got it right. Hung Pham, of Stanton, California, and Dave Rapp, of Valley Village, California, both incorrectly guessed Green Bay (blasphemous!), while Carrie Christian of Rockledge, Florida, guessed Minneapolis.

Host Ken Jennings noted, "This is the most important port on Lake Superior, which is Duluth, Minnesota."

And, obviously, Minnesotans were quite excited to see Minnesota was a question on Jeopardy!

Some on Twitter thought about using the knowledge they've learned from this year's Olympics to answer the question but they were still wrong.

And someone doesn't quite know that Canada is different from the U.S.