Nominate a 'local hero' to get a dozen Cub donuts from Salvation Army

Do you know someone who is considered a hero in your eyes?

The Salvation Army Northern Division is celebrating National Donut Day by delivering the tasty, small, fried cakes to "heroes" of local communities in the east metro.

The doughnuts are donated by Cub Foods, which one of our now-former writers confidently asserted are the most underrated donuts in the Twin Cities.

These heroes can range from first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, church members, neighbors, friends — whomever you believe is worth celebrating. The organization is looking for 1,000 volunteers to help with the effort for National Donut Day, which is on June 3.

The doughnuts can be picked up from one of six metro Salvation Army locations. Those who are interested in delivering the sweet treats are asked to sign up in advance at the organization's website.

National Donut Day started in 1938 in Chicago as a tribute to the Salvation Army "Doughnut Lassies," who supported troops on the front lines during World War I. It is now celebrated annually on the first Friday of June.