Skip to main content
You can nominate a 'local hero' to get a dozen Cub donuts from Salvation Army

You can nominate a 'local hero' to get a dozen Cub donuts from Salvation Army

The organization is looking for 1,000 volunteers to help with the effort in the metro.

Shaymus McLaughlin

The organization is looking for 1,000 volunteers to help with the effort in the metro.

Do you know someone who is considered a hero in your eyes?

The Salvation Army Northern Division is celebrating National Donut Day by delivering the tasty, small, fried cakes to "heroes" of local communities in the east metro. 

The doughnuts are donated by Cub Foods, which one of our now-former writers confidently asserted are the most underrated donuts in the Twin Cities.

These heroes can range from first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, church members, neighbors, friends — whomever you believe is worth celebrating. The organization is looking for 1,000 volunteers to help with the effort for National Donut Day, which is on June 3. 

The doughnuts can be picked up from one of six metro Salvation Army locations. Those who are interested in delivering the sweet treats are asked to sign up in advance at the organization's website.

National Donut Day started in 1938 in Chicago as a tribute to the Salvation Army "Doughnut Lassies," who supported troops on the front lines during World War I. It is now celebrated annually on the first Friday of June.

Related: The most overlooked doughnuts in the Twin Cities are at Cub Foods

Next Up

cub donuts 1
Minnesota Life

Nominate a 'local hero' to get a dozen Cub donuts from Salvation Army

The organization is looking for 1,000 volunteers to help with the effort in the metro.

Minnesota State Patrol helicopter windshield broken after duck flies through it.
MN News

Duck smashes through chopper window and hits State Patrol pilot

Two pilots were on the aircraft at the time, with one of them sustaining a head injury.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 19

It's been 805 days since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Minnesota on March 5, 2020.

Nordstrom
MN News

Charges: Minnetonka Nordstrom employee stole $500,000 in merchandise

Store employees used a covert camera to investigate disappearing merchandise.

Smoothing concrete
MN News

Woman drives into wet concrete, gets stuck in attempt to flee police

The 53-year-old woman drove into wet concrete trying to flee police on Monday.

Jennifer Carnahan
MN News

Family of late Rep. Hagedorn sues widow Carnahan over unpaid medical expenses

The lawsuits allege that Carnahan has yet to reimburse Hagedorn's family for medical expenses despite promising to do so.

storm, severe weather, derecho
MN Weather

Hail and tornadoes possible Thursday in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin

Storms are expected to fire along a warm front draped across southern Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2021-04-23 at 8.02.52 AM
MN News

Bde Maka Ska pavilion construction begins next week

The former lakeside food stand, home to Lola on the Lake, caught fire in 2019.

Pixabay - laptop computer dark screen
MN News

Undercover child sex sting sees 4 men arrested in St. Louis Park

One of the men is being held as he's in a position of authority of power over children.

Owl
MN News

New Raptor Center data shows 'substantial drop' in bird flu patients

However, the virus remains a serious health threat for birds.

Kris Richard Severin
MN News

Hunt for inmate who escaped correctional facility in northeast MN

The 42-year-old might be in the Floodwood area.

Screen Shot 2022-05-18 at 6.16.34 PM
MN News

Suspect kills himself after shooting woman and baby at Fargo restaurant

The suspect was found dead in a stolen vehicle in Minnesota.

Related

MN News

Anonymous donors announce matching donation to Salvation Army

salvation army red kettle
MN News

Salvation Army says donations way down as Red Kettle drive struggles

The nonprofit's Red Kettle fundraiser struggled as more shoppers have decided to shop online.

MN News

Salvation Army Red Kettles stolen in Maplewood, Rogers

This is the second time a kettle filled with cash has been stolen in the metro this year.

MN News

'Saint Grand' strikes again, donates $10K in Salvation Army red kettle

MN News

Salvation Army falls short of its fundraising goal in Twin Cities

Screen Shot 2020-10-21 at 7.12.53 AM
MN Coronavirus

Almost a third of attendees at Salvation Army conference get COVID-19

The conference was held in Finlayson.

MN News

Suspects in Salvation Army Red Kettle theft arrested

The duo stole a red kettle from Cub Foods in Blaine.

Screen Shot 2020-05-14 at 9.01.35 AM
MN News

Salvation Army closes Maplewood adult daycare program

The program cited financial hardships and uncertainties caused by COVID-19.