Nordic Waffles closing its location at Rosedale food hall

Nordic Waffles, Facebook

Nordic Waffles has announced it will be closing its location at Rosedale Center's food hall.

The Shakopee-based company, which makes heart-shaped, Scandinavian-style flavored waffles, confirmed that its kiosk at the Potluck Food Hall will close on Wednesday.

Nordic Waffles says the reason behind the closure is because its strongest growth potential is in retail, with many grocery stores in Minnesota already carrying frozen versions of its waffles.

Nordic Waffles debuted at the Minnesota State Fair in 2018, and then opened its first stall at the Rosedale Center in 2019. Both these operations took a hit with the onset of the pandemic, forcing the cancelation of the 2020 State Fair and the temporary closure of the food hall.

The company saw success however with frozen versions of its savory breakfast waffles, which have now found there way into more than 900 grocery stores across nine Midwest states, including Lunds & Byerlys, Kowalski’s, Cub Foods, and Hy-Vee in Minnesota.

The closure of the Potluck location (it will still be keeping its State Fair stall) marks the start of a wider shift towards its retail line, with the company announcing on Tuesday the launch of its first sweet frozen waffle.

Screen Shot 2022-04-26 at 9.54.21 AM

The Berries & Cream waffle, featuring raspberry and strawberry sauce on top of a fresh cream filling, will hit Twin Cities grocery store in May.

This is likely to be the first of many new flavors announced by the company, which says it will also focus on expanding its retail partners in "new markets, distribution and manufacturing."

“Potluck provided an environment to gain consumer insights and served as the production hub to launch our packaged foods division,” said Nordic Waffles CEO Jeremy Ely in a press release.

"Rosedale Mall was extremely supportive of our goals, however, as our lease comes to an end, it presented a greater opportunity to focus our resources on supporting the continued growth of our frozen food strategy."

