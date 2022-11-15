Nordstrom Rack to close its downtown Minneapolis store

Nordstrom Rack in downtown Minneapolis will close permanently this week.

A company spokesperson on Tuesday confirmed the off-price store's last day of business in the IDS Center's Crystal Court will be on Friday, Nov. 18.

"Decisions like this are never easy and we understand the impact they have on our team members," a company spokesperson said. "We’re committed to taking care of our employees as best we can, including finding them other roles within the company."

In a statement, Nordstrom said the company will focus on serving the Minneapolis area through nearby Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack locations, as well as online.

Other Nordstrom Rack locations in the Twin Cities metro can be found at the Mall of America, Maple Grove, St. Louis Park, and Woodbury.

There are full price Nordstrom locations at the Mall of America and Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka.

The 39,000-square-foot downtown Minneapolis store opened in 2017.