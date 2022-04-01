Norovirus outbreak linked to oysters sickens 29 Minnesotans

Skip to main content
Norovirus outbreak linked to oysters served at Twin Cities restaurant sickens 29 Minnesotans

Norovirus outbreak linked to oysters served at Twin Cities restaurant sickens 29 Minnesotans

A warning has been issued about oysters from British Columbia.

Pixabay

A warning has been issued about oysters from British Columbia.

A norovirus outbreak linked to oysters from Canada's west coast has sickened 29 Minnesotans.

The Minnesota Department of Health has issued a warning to consumers, urging them not to eat raw oysters from British Columbia following a spate of illnesses.

The affected oysters from Bay 14-8 in British Columbia have been linked to the sickening of 29 Minnesotans, who became ill with confirmed or suspected norovirus gastroenteritis after eating the oysters at Travail Kitchen & Amusements in Robbinsdale on Mar. 20.

The restaurant served Stellar Bay Gold oysters that had been harvested on March 10.

“Travail Kitchen quickly brought the cases to our attention, and immediately stopped serving oysters,” said Duane Hudson, Hennepin County Public Health, Environmental Health manager.

"We are grateful to Travail for their help in protecting the public from foodborne illnesses."

MDH notes that while some parts of the harvest area have been closed, it's likely that some of the oysters remain in circulation. The department is calling on restaurants and distributors to check tags and discard oysters from Deep Water Bay 14-8.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Consumers meanwhile can ask restaurants and suppliers to check shellstock tags before consuming.

The norovirus can cause nasty symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or stomach cramps that start between 12-48 hours after ingesting the virus.

MDH says there is a "high level of norovirus illness activity in Minnesota" currently, though most is not associated with eating oysters.

"People with norovirus can spread it to others even after symptoms stop," said MDH Epidemiologist Supervisor Senior Carlota Medus. "The best way to limit spread is to wash your hands well with soap and water after using the bathroom and before preparing food for others."

Next Up

oyster-g939c7f05c_1280
MN Food & Drink

Norovirus outbreak linked to oysters sickens 29 Minnesotans

A warning has been issued about oysters from British Columbia.

watab township 9499 Voyageur Hwy, Rice, Minnesota - November 2018 crop
MN News

Report of person lying on the ice leads to discovery of dead body

A 911 caller reported an individual lying on the ice in a channel Thursday morning.

Screen Shot 2021-02-08 at 2.49.47 PM
MN Food & Drink

'Devastated': New owners of Lindstrom Bakery announce shock closure

Owners Angie and Eric said they are "extremely devastated."

Chris Reed
MN Vikings

Vikings sign ex-Colts and Panthers guard Chris Reed

Reed played at MSU-Mankato with Adam Thielen from 2010-12.

insulin unsplash
MN News

Bill capping insulin copay costs passes, MN's Republicans all vote against it

The Affordable Insulin Now Act would limit copay costs to $35 a month, max.

Dion Ford
MN News

Ex-St. Paul Central basketball star killed in shooting

Dion Ford was a standout at Central and later played college basketball.

Screen Shot 2022-04-01 at 9.00.05 AM
MN News

Dakota County squad car hit by out-of-control box truck

The deputies were assisting the Minnesota State Patrol with a rolled over car on Highway 52.

a deegan st loiuis co jail crop
MN News

Charges filed in stabbing, fight at northern MN saloon

2 people suffered stab wounds and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Screen Shot 2022-04-01 at 9.45.34 AM
MN News

Man fatally shot by girlfriend's father after breaking in, threatening her

The man in his 30s died in St. Paul Friday morning.

covid, vaccine, booster shots
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 1

The latest from the Minnesota Department of Health.

midwest dairy state fair vote 2022
MN Food & Drink

It's back! Vote on Dairy Goodness Bar's special State Fair ice cream

The public contest hasn't been held since 2019.

Brad Davison
MN Sports

On April Fools' Day, Badgers claim Brad Davison is coming back

Sure he is ...

Related

spinach-g4e8ec701f_1280
MN Health

Two Minnesotans sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to spinach

The Minnesota Department of Health has issued a warning.

Screen Shot 2019-12-11 at 7.15.55 AM
MN Health

5 Minnesotans sickened with E.coli linked to chopped salad kits

There have been nine total cases reported in Minnesota and other states.

olive-oil-1412361_1280
MN Health

35 sickened by contaminated basil eaten at 3 MN restaurants

The basil has been linked backed to eateries in three Minnesota cities.

Screen Shot 2020-08-19 at 8.16.50 PM
MN Health

Salmonella outbreak in Minnesota linked to fresh peaches

Twenty-three people have been sickened in the outbreak.

Fresh Thyme
MN Health

Hepatitis A outbreak traced back to blackberries sold at Fresh Thyme

Minnesotan shoppers have been warned about the outbreak.

Screen Shot 2020-01-24 at 11.45.34 AM
MN Health

Coronavirus outbreak: Should Minnesotans be concerned?

There have only been two confirmed cases in the U.S. so far.

MN Health

Salmonella outbreak linked to chicken from church-run pop-up pantry

There's nothing wrong with the chicken – it's just that people have been eating it uncooked.

MN Health

Salmonella outbreak linked to Honey Smacks spreads to Minnesota

A recall was first issued in July, but it has continued to spread.