ND reveals snowplow name winners, including one stolen from MN

Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
North Dakota's snowplow name winners includes one stolen from Minnesota
Publish date:

North Dakota's snowplow name winners includes one stolen from Minnesota

We have to admit, North Dakota's residents did come up with some good names.
Author:

NDDOT, Facebook

We have to admit, North Dakota's residents did come up with some good names.

North Dakota, following in the frosty footsteps of its very successful neighbors to the east, has revealed the winners of its first ever "Name-A-Plow" contest.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) took suggestions from the public last month, then had employees whittle down the list to eight winners. The agency revealed the selected names Tuesday. They are:

  • Darth Blader (Bismarck District)
  • Blizzard Wizard (Devils Lake District)
  • Plowasaurus Rex (Dickinson District)
  • Below Zero Hero (Fargo District)
  • Storming Norman (Grand Forks District)
  • Truck Norris (Minot District)
  • Orange Thunder (Valley City District)
  • Plowzilla (Williston District) 

Maybe more importantly, how do they stack up to the winners of Minnesota's inaugural snowplow naming contest? The states have one overlap, the Star Wars-inspired "Darth Blader."

Here they are, side-by-side, for your judging convenience.

MinnesotaNorth Dakota

Plowy McPlowFace

Blizzard Wizard

Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya

Plowasaurus Rex

Duck Duck Orange Truck

Below Zero Hero

Plow Bunyan

Storming Norman

Snowbi Wan Kenobi

Truck Norris

F. Salt Fitzgerald

Orange Thunder

Darth Blader

Darth Blader

The Truck Formerly Known As Plow

Plowzilla

The Minnesota Department of Transportation brought back its "Name The Snowplow" contest this winter. It's taking submissions through Dec. 15. You can submit up to three names — last year's winners won't be considered, and no political references.

You can find the submission link here.

Next Up

nddot snowplow name announcement screengrab
Minnesota Life

ND reveals snowplow name winners, including one stolen from MN

We have to admit, North Dakota's residents did come up with some good names.

movie theater
TV, Movies and The Arts

MN movie theater to require vaccines for some showings

Moviegoers will have to show proof they've been vaccinated.

holmgren - meeker co jail 12-13-21 - crop
MN News

Charges: Man was drunk when he fled police with young kids in the car

The pursuing deputy was going 96 mph at one point, according to the complaint.

coronavirus, covid-19, icu
MN Coronavirus

MN's hospital crisis worsens, hundreds waiting in emergency rooms

The number of available ICU beds is dwindling further.

Flickr - J&J johnson vaccine - NY National GUard
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 14

The latest:

moorhead KFC robbery
MN News

Moorhead police asking for public's help identifying KFC robber

The suspect got inside by opening a window.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN News

Numerous MN schools have had violent threats the past 2 weeks

Several school districts have reported threats as of late.

unsplash car fire stock - crop
MN News

19-year-old dies in fiery crash on Twin Cities highway

When first responders arrived, they found the car "fully engulfed in flames."

Xcel Energy Center
MN Wild

Minnesota Wild game Tuesday only available via streaming

It's the second of five games that will be streamed this season.

ambulance
MN News

One killed in three-vehicle crash near Buffalo

The 61-year-old driver was making a left turn when he was rear-ended.

Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 8.28.52 AM
MN Weather

Damaging winds, tornadoes possible with 'rare weather setup' Wednesday

Ten days before Christmas and there could be tornadoes in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2021-12-13 at 3.12.47 PM
MN News

Sheriff: Driver killed self on I-94 after police chase

The incident apparently began with a shooting near St. Cloud Monday afternoon.

Related

snow, snowplow
Minnesota Life

MnDOT asks people to name its snowplows, and the suggestions are great

Plow Bunyan is an easy one. What else do we got, Minnesota?

plow, snow
Minnesota Life

Ole, Lena and Sven will plow Scandia's streets after plow naming contest

The Swedish names won the city's snowplow naming contest.

plow, snowplow, snow
MN Weird

MnDOT reveals 8 winners of its snowplow naming contest

Yes, Plowy McPlowface is on there.

plow, snowplow, snow
Minnesota Life

Vote now: Here are MnDOT's 50 finalists for snowplow nicknames

Plowy McPlowFace made the cut.

snowplow
MN Shopping

Want to buy a MnDOT snowplow? Here's how.

The state is auctioning off snowplows and a bunch of other random stuff.

Foot Lake willmar Greg Gjerdingen Flickr
Minnesota Life

MN lakes have 2 fewer weeks of ice cover versus 50 years ago

You can blame climate change for the loss of this ice fishing time.

minnesota state fair
Minnesota Life

MN State Fair reveals the 13 winners of this year's 'Best Awards'

This includes the top food vendors, commercial exhibitors, concessions and attractions.

A newborn baby, wrapped in a blanket with its mother.
Minnesota Life

Most popular baby names includes one not in top 10 for 100 years

But Olivia and Liam once again led the way for girls and boys.