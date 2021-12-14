ND reveals snowplow name winners, including one stolen from MN

North Dakota, following in the frosty footsteps of its very successful neighbors to the east, has revealed the winners of its first ever "Name-A-Plow" contest.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) took suggestions from the public last month, then had employees whittle down the list to eight winners. The agency revealed the selected names Tuesday. They are:

Darth Blader (Bismarck District)

Blizzard Wizard (Devils Lake District)

Plowasaurus Rex (Dickinson District)

Below Zero Hero (Fargo District)

Storming Norman (Grand Forks District)

Truck Norris (Minot District)

Orange Thunder (Valley City District)

Plowzilla (Williston District)

Maybe more importantly, how do they stack up to the winners of Minnesota's inaugural snowplow naming contest? The states have one overlap, the Star Wars-inspired "Darth Blader."

Here they are, side-by-side, for your judging convenience.

Minnesota North Dakota Plowy McPlowFace Blizzard Wizard Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya Plowasaurus Rex Duck Duck Orange Truck Below Zero Hero Plow Bunyan Storming Norman Snowbi Wan Kenobi Truck Norris F. Salt Fitzgerald Orange Thunder Darth Blader Darth Blader The Truck Formerly Known As Plow Plowzilla

The Minnesota Department of Transportation brought back its "Name The Snowplow" contest this winter. It's taking submissions through Dec. 15. You can submit up to three names — last year's winners won't be considered, and no political references.

