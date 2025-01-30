Skip to main content

North Loop home and lifestyle boutique, Story & Teller, to close in February

"I am heartbroken," founder Rachel Cafferty wrote in a newsletter to customers.

Story & Teller, the North Loop home and lifestyle boutique, has announced it will close at the end of February. 

"I've made the difficult decision to close the North Loop storefront," founder Rachel Cafferty wrote in a message to customers on Jan. 29. "Though the space has allowed for so much connection, fun, creativity, and joy, it isn't financially viable to continue."

The shop opened its storefront last spring on North 2nd St. Now, it plans to host a "grand finale" throughout February. 

"I am heartbroken," the letter reads. "I am also ready for things to be and feel differently."

Story & Teller will move its wares online on March 1 "to move through remaining inventory." The store recommends that anyone holding a gift card stop by before Feb. 23, but balances will work for online purchases going forward as well. 

The store will not, however, hold any kind of sale since inventory will be moving online after the storefront's closure. "We deeply believe in the value of handmade and small batch products," the store writes in an FAQ.

