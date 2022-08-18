Minneapolis nonprofit celebrates anonymous donor's $1.5M gift

Skip to main content
North Minneapolis nonprofit celebrates $1.5 million gift from anonymous donor

North Minneapolis nonprofit celebrates $1.5 million gift from anonymous donor

Appetite For Change is building sustainable, local food systems in North Minneapolis.

Appetite For Change, a non-profit organization based in North Minneapolis, has received a $1.5 million dollar donation. Photo courtesy of Appetite for Change.

Appetite For Change is building sustainable, local food systems in North Minneapolis.

A North Minneapolis nonprofit on Wednesday announced the largest donation in the organization's 11-year history. 

Appetite For Change co-founder and President Tasha Powell said the $1.5-million-dollar gift is a dream come true for the organization. 

“We have spent the last year really focusing on building infrastructure throughout the organization so the timing is perfect," Powell stated in a press release, adding the donor wishes to remain anonymous. 

"This gift will move us to an even greater level of making the positive social change that is the reason we do what we do.”

The organization runs various programs, such as the Northside Fresh Coalition & Metro Food Justice Network, aimed at building sustainable, local food systems in North Minneapolis. 

On West Broadway, the nonprofit operates Breaking Bread Cafe & Catering and the local farmers' market. 

Other efforts to combat food inequity include the nonprofit's seven urban garden plots and the Community Cooks program, which delivers boxed meals to hundreds of households each week. 

Station 81 Drink and Eatery in St. Paul's historic Union Depot is another component of the organization, raising proceeds for the nonprofit's programming. 

“We are beyond grateful for the trust and incredible generosity of this donor, and the affirmation that AFC’s work is valued and appreciated, and that the organization has earned this kind of investment," AFC board of directors co-chairs Darlynn Benjamin and Lee Friedman said in a statement. 

Cargill Foundation, Philips Family Foundation, Otto Bremer Trust, Polhad Family Foundation and the Northwest Area Foundation are other significant sources of philanthropic support for the organization, which has grown significantly since 2019. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-08-17 at 4.02.18 PM
Minnesota Life

Minneapolis nonprofit celebrates anonymous donor's $1.5M gift

Appetite For Change is building sustainable, local food systems in North Minneapolis.

police lights
MN News

On the lam since 2007, suspect in MN murder case arrested in Florida

The suspect is one of three men connected to a fatal drive-by shooting on St. Paul's West Side.

Deer on road
MN News

Motorcyclist in collision with deer dies from injuries

The 55-year-old from Princeton died at a hospital a day after the crash.

U9GqW_wM
MN News

Burnsville approves measure that will make its landfill much taller

The expansion will increase the landfill's allowable height by an additional 268 feet.

michael carbo
MN News

Northern MN man found guilty in 1980s cold case murder

Nancy Daugherty was found dead in the afternoon hours of July 16, 1986.

Red Ox Cafe
MN Food & Drink

Breakfast spot in Ham Lake closes after decades in business

The business posted an announcement on its front door.

Screen Shot 2022-08-17 at 1.43.04 PM
MN News

St. Paul man killed partner, himself while their 5 kids were home

St. Paul confirmed the double shooting on Tuesday evening was murder-suicide.

Kids competing in USA Mullet Championships
MN Weird

Minnesota, Wisconsin kids competing in USA Mullet Championships

The contest is divided into kids and teens divisions.

ATV
MN News

One killed after being trapped under UTV near Alexandria

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the victim died at the scene.

image
MN News

What's in the Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Biden?

How the nation's biggest climate law will reduce emissions.

Patrick Henry High School
MN News

Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis will get new name

A school board meeting was held this week, discussing what's next going forward.

Mike Max
MN Music and Radio

Mike Max is out at WCCO Radio

Max got his start at WCCO Radio in 1998.

Related

Screen Shot 2019-07-25 at 8.07.44 AM
MN Food & Drink

Breaking Bread Cafe temporarily closes down again

It's run by north Minneapolis food nonprofit Appetite for Change.

Minnesota Life

Anonymous donor gifts sheriff's office life-saving gear

The gift was worth $10,000.

Screen Shot 2019-11-22 at 9.15.25 AM
Minnesota Life

Minneapolis nonprofit receives $5 million grant from Amazon's Jeff Bezos

It's one of the recipients of the Amazon founder's $2 billion philanthropic fund.

MPR
MN Music and Radio

Anonymous donor gives $56M in cash to Minnesota Public Radio

The contribution is the largest ever received from an anonymous donor.

animal humane society youtube screengrab
Minnesota Life

Anonymous donor gives Animal Humane Society $1M

It'll go toward construction of a new adoption and care campus.

Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 12.02.29 PM
MN Food & Drink

2 Minneapolis eateries get national 'historic small restaurants' grants

Two Eat Street restaurants will receive a boost from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Minnesota Life

Minneapolis police bring smile to 12-year-old victim of gun violence

The boy was shot in the knee on Friday night.

Screen Shot 2021-03-05 at 8.52.53 AM
MN News

Donations flood in for N. Minneapolis teen who penned Star Tribune column

Marcus Hunter gained recognition for writing about his experience as a Black teen in North Minneapolis following the police killing of George Floyd.