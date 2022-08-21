Skip to main content
North Shore coffee shop Mocha Moose closes its doors

The coffee shop, located in Two Harbors, announced the closure on Facebook earlier this month.

Mocha Moose, Facebook

The Mocha Moose coffee shop in Two Harbors has closed its doors.

On Aug. 13, the store took to Facebook to announce it had closed. The post did not give a reason for the closing but said it was “not an easy decision.”

“What the future holds is unclear and we will take some time to assess what is next,” the announcement reads.

“Thanks to all of you for your support. Many of you came to the shop and made it feel like so much more.”

The coffee shop, located at 543 Scenic Drive in Two Harbors, sold various coffee beverages and baked goods, as well as its own coffee blends.

In April of last year, Kate and Brian Hanley took over as the new owners of the shop, according to the business's Instagram

