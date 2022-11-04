Skip to main content
North Shore Scenic Drive reopens following emergency repairs

Lakeside erosion prompted the emergency repairs.

Courtesy of St. Louis County.

North Shore Scenic Drive has reopened following a monthlong closure on a portion of the roadway due to erosion along Lake Superior

St. Louis County officials say the emergency repair completed during the closure will stabilize the road for winter while a permanent repair project is designed for 2023. 

The closure took effect Oct. 4, beginning immediately after the New Scenic Café entrance in Duluth and continuing approximately 183 feet to Homestead Road. 

Matt Hemmila, the county's deputy public works director, previously said saturated soils in the road core caused the latest problems, although there've been issues with erosion from previous storms along the route. 

More information on the repair project can be found online at stlouiscountymn.gov/scenic-61.

