October 6, 2021
Northbound Brewpub closing for a month for 'big remodel'
The Northbound Smokehouse and Brewpub in Minneapolis is closing for about a month for a "big remodel and full menu revamp."

The brewpub shared the news on Facebook on Tuesday, saying it will be closed starting Oct. 25 and will reopen at the end of November. A grand re-opening date is still TBD.

Northbound, which opened nine years ago, says it will keep many of the "house favorites" on the menu (including the items featured on the Food Network) but will be adding "some really delicious new items," without revealing anything specific. 

There will be a "Say Goodbye to the Bar" party Oct. 22-24 featuring "massive" deals on beer. Northbound says it's a great opportunity to get your fix before the brewpub closes for a month. 

Northbound says it'll share details of Northbound 2.0 on its social media pages in the coming weeks.

