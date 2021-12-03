Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Northbound Smokehouse and Brewpub reopens with new look, revamped menu
Publish date:

Northbound Smokehouse and Brewpub reopens with new look, revamped menu

It had been closed since October for the big remodel.
Author:

Northbound Smokehouse and Brewpub, Facebook

It had been closed since October for the big remodel.

After a monthlong closure, Northbound Smokehouse and Brewpub is open once again — now with a revamped menu that includes a suite of brand new cocktails.

The Minneapolis brewpub had closed its doors on Oct. 25, at the time teasing a big remodel and re-envisioned food offerings. Northbound didn't give a date for reopening, saying only it would be about a month.

That day came shortly after Thanksgiving, with the brewpub abruptly announcing on Facebook it was again open for hungry (or just thirsty) patrons.

Related: Woodfired Cantina closes at Keg and Case

Among the new offerings are a selection of "Smokehouse Bowls" (pre-made and build-your-own) featuring either a burnt ends, brisket or BBQ chicken base, as well as a brand new cocktail selection, which includes a Winter Mojito (dark and light rums, mint, juniper demerara syrup, lime juice), the Bee's Knees (organic gin, honey syrup, fresh lemon juice) and more.

You can peruse the new menu here.

Northbound opened nine years ago. It's located on the corner of 28th Avenue and 38th Street South in Minneapolis.

Next Up

northbound remodel facebook
MN Food & Drink

Northbound brewpub reopens with new look, revamped menu

It had been closed since October for the big remodel.

Snow, Hanley Falls
MN Weather

Latest storm track, snow forecast for weekend winter storm

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch.

gianni's wayzata heated patio
Bars and Restaurants

These Twin Cities restaurants have heated patios for outdoor winter dining

From bonfires to igloos, Twin Cities restaurants have you covered as temperatures drop.

st. paul homicide
MN News

Man fatally stabbed in St. Paul, marking record 35th homicide this year

Police have identified a person of interest.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Kirill Kaprizov's slow start is a thing of the past

A potential sophomore slump has been erased with a three-point night against the Devils..

Noah Kelley
MN News

Man fatally shot by police at Mounds View liquor store is identified

The 21-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds.

mpd aldi incident screengrab
MN News

Video shows MPD officer grab, throw Aldi customer

The department says the matter was referred to the Office of Police Conduct Review.

US Sec Defense Flickr - Joe Bide Nov 11 2021
MN Coronavirus

Biden lays out wintertime plan to curb COVID's spread

It comes as the U.S. reported its second case of the omicron variant.

Willow River DOC
MN News

MN Dept. of Corrections offering $5K bonuses as it seeks to hire 200

The DOC is offering hiring bonuses for new employees and for referrals.

mayor jacob frey
MN News

Mayor Frey unveils workgroup to develop public safety recommendations

There are 35 members in the workgroup.

ice fishing brainerd jaycees lorie shaull flickr
Minnesota Life

MN city named best ice fishing destination in the US

A lake in Wisconsin also made the top 8.

today show surprise
TV, Movies and The Arts

'TODAY Show' surprises Minneapolis youth nonprofit with toys

It's part of the program's Season of Giving toy drive.

Related

northbound smokehouse and brewpub
MN Food & Drink

Northbound Brewpub closing for a month for 'big remodel'

The brewpub will also be revamping its entire menu.

Seven Points exterior - 2
MN Food & Drink

New tenant revealed for former Libertine spot in Uptown

The space will combine playful art offerings with a restaurant.

Sassy Spoon 2
MN Food & Drink

Popular gluten-free restaurant Sassy Spoon closes

It began life as a food truck before moving into a permanent space in 2015.

MN Food & Drink

Lou Nanne's steakhouse has a new name and revamped menu

Customers wanted something more casual, apparently.

famous daves quick que coon rapids facebook
MN Food & Drink

New 'line service' Famous Dave's opens in Twin Cities

The company says it'll make things faster and more efficient.

slice inc pizza facebook
MN Food & Drink

Fire repairs done, New York-style pizza place set to reopen

Slice Inc. will host a reopening celebration Saturday.

wa frost
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul's W.A. Frost to reopen in April with new chef, new menu

The popular Cathedral Hill restaurant has been in business for more than 45 years.

Tattersall_Distilling_River_Falls_0001
MN Food & Drink

Photos: Tattersall Distillery's new 'destination distillery' in WI

The Minneapolis-based craft spirits manufacturer announced an opening date for its new space.