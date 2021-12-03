Northbound brewpub reopens with new look, revamped menu

After a monthlong closure, Northbound Smokehouse and Brewpub is open once again — now with a revamped menu that includes a suite of brand new cocktails.

The Minneapolis brewpub had closed its doors on Oct. 25, at the time teasing a big remodel and re-envisioned food offerings. Northbound didn't give a date for reopening, saying only it would be about a month.

That day came shortly after Thanksgiving, with the brewpub abruptly announcing on Facebook it was again open for hungry (or just thirsty) patrons.

Among the new offerings are a selection of "Smokehouse Bowls" (pre-made and build-your-own) featuring either a burnt ends, brisket or BBQ chicken base, as well as a brand new cocktail selection, which includes a Winter Mojito (dark and light rums, mint, juniper demerara syrup, lime juice), the Bee's Knees (organic gin, honey syrup, fresh lemon juice) and more.

You can peruse the new menu here.

Northbound opened nine years ago. It's located on the corner of 28th Avenue and 38th Street South in Minneapolis.