2 Northeast Minneapolis restaurants to close

Both restaurants' last day in business will be April 23.

Google Street View

Northeast Minneapolis restaurants Sen Yai Sen Lek and Dipped & Debris will close in April.

The restaurants’ owners, Joe and Holly Hatch-Surisook, announced the coming closures in a Facebook post Wednesday. The restaurants’ last day in business will be April 23.

“We have tremendous gratitude for all of the people whose lives have intersected with ours, whether once or hundreds of times or somewhere in between,” the post reads.

“There are many stories, their threads woven through the food and these spaces, some we know well and many we may not but all important to the identity of Sen Yai Sen Lek and Dipped & Debris.”

The restaurants are located next to each other along Central Avenue in Northeast Minneapolis.

Sen Yai Sen Lek, which first opened in 2008, serves Thai street food. It was the first Thai restaurant in the neighborhood, according to its website.

Dipped & Debris serves a variety of American sandwiches and frozen custard.

"Though we didn't grow up here, we are BIG FANS of long Minnesota good-byes!" the owners announced. "So we are giving ourselves a couple of months to continue to welcome you to our restaurants, to share food and laughs and memories, to celebrate all the good things these spaces have been, and to say thank you and good-bye."

