Old Navy closes Eagan store

There's another change in store for the popular Eagan strip mall.

The former Old Navy at the Promenade Shopping Center in Eagan, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview.

The longstanding Old Navy store at Eagan's Promenade Shopping Center has closed. 

The clothing brand is owned by Gap Inc., which also moved to close the Gap store at Mall of America earlier this month

The Old Navy shoppers can still find the brand at the Mall of America and Eagan's Twin Cities Premium Outlets. Twin Cities stores are also located in Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Woodbury, Eden Prairie, St. Louis Park and Roseville. 

The first Old Navy store in the nation opened in Colma, California in 1994, according to the company's website. The retailer rolled out its popular "$1 Flip Flop Sale" in 2005. 

Old Navy closes Eagan store

