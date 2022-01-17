Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar opening a second Twin Cities location

Skip to main content
Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar opening a second location in the Twin Cities

The Excelsior restaurant concept is expanding.

Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar-Excelsior, Facebook

Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar in Excelsior is opening a second location, this one in Edina. 

Work on the new wood-fired pizza joint at 5820 Lincoln Drive in Edina is well underway, according to the restaurant's Facebook page

The restaurant shared a sneak peek of the inside of the new location, noting, "Everything is quickly coming together." 

The full-service restaurant will offer delivery and to-go options. It'll serve specialty pizzas, a monthly pizza special, salads and create-your-own pizzas, as well as liquor, beer and wine. The Excelsior location, which opened in 2015, only serves beer and wine.

The City of Edina approved a liquor license for the new restaurant last fall, noting at the time it was scheduled to open in October 2021, but supply chain issues have delayed the opening to early 2022, city documents show.

An exact opening date hasn't been announced. 

Bring Me The News has reached out to Olive's for more details. 

